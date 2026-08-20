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Benny Bloss Signs Two-Year Extension with Beta: "We built this program from nothing in 2024, and we’re not done”

August 20, 2026, 4:05pm
Benny Bloss Signs Two-Year Extension with Beta:
Mechanicsville, MD Budds CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The following Press Release is from Beta USA:

Beta USA and Benny Bloss Sign Two-Year Extension

Beta USA is excited to announce that Benny Bloss has signed a two-year contract extension, securing his position with the Liqui Moly Beta Race Team. Bloss will continue to pilot the factory Beta RX 450F in the 450SX class, building upon the foundation he has helped establish over the past three seasons.

Bloss has been the anchor of Beta's factory racing efforts since the brand’s inaugural Supercross campaign in 2024. His extensive racing experience and performance on the track have driven the evolution of the Beta RX 450F. Bloss has shown legitimate speed, securing eight top-ten finishes aboard his Beta machine during his time with the team.

"Signing on for two more years with Beta was an easy call. This is the longest I’ve been in one place in my whole career, and there’s a reason for that," said Bloss. "Everyone here works together like family, and they’ve stood by me through the good weekends and the hard ones. We built this program from nothing in 2024, and we’re not done.”

Carlen Gardner, Race Team Director, echoed the excitement for the future, emphasizing Benny's crucial role in the ongoing success of the team.

"We’re extremely excited to have Benny Bloss continue with the Beta USA Race Team for the next two years. Benny has become an integral part of our program, and his experience, professionalism, work ethic, and commitment to helping develop the Beta RX 450F make him an invaluable part of our team," Carlen stated. "We believe in Benny and what he brings to the race team, and we’re looking forward to building on everything we’ve accomplished together. The best is still ahead."

Benny Bloss' Top Ten 450SX Finishes with Beta

Benny Bloss

Benny Bloss

Oak Grove, MO United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
9
Supercross 
Philadelphia 		450SXApril 12, 2025 Beta 450 RX
7
Supercross 
Foxborough 		450SXApril 5, 2025 Beta 450 RX
9
Supercross 
Seattle 		450SXMarch 29, 2025 Beta 450 RX
10
Supercross 
Birmingham 		450SXMarch 22, 2025 Beta 450 RX
8
Supercross 
Nashville 		450SXApril 20, 2024 Beta 450 RX
10
Supercross 
Daytona 		450SXMarch 2, 2024 Beta 450 RX
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