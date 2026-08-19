Weege Show Wednesday: ClubMX's Insane New Building and the All-New Yamaha YZ250F

Yamaha brought the media to ClubMX to debut the all-new 2027 YZ250F, and ClubMX was smart enough to make that coincide with the grand opening of its new wellness center. Check out the new gym, get an update with riders Max Anstie, Max Vohland, Coty Schock, Devin Simonson and Hunter Yoder, and then learn about the new bike with Yamaha's Mike Ulrich. The full ride impression of the bike from Kris Keefer comes on Thursday. Weege Show Wednesday is brought to you by Yoshimura, Yamaha, Fly Racing and Throttle Jockey.