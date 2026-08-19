Unadilla this weekend saw another day of great weather and some wild racing. The track has come a long way from my first days there, but it’s also lost a lot of its character over the years. Thankfully, it’s added some good dirt back in though!

There are now just two rounds of Pro Motocross left. Just last week on one of my shows, I said the odds are highly in favor of the Lawrence brothers going one and two in some order in the remaining motos. After all, out of the 32 motos the brothers had run up until Unadilla, they had gone 1-2 in 24 of them. Who could blame me?

And then we see Hunter Lawrence crash out in moto two, Jett grabs the points lead and Bob’s your uncle. Life comes at you pretty fast huh? We saw in SLC that Jorge Prado put some serious heat on Hunter and shortly after that, H-Law went down. He denied it had anything to do with the KTM rider being right there and hey, what do you know? At Unadilla Prado had passed Hunter shortly before Lawrence crashed at the top of Screw U.

We’ll never know if Hunter was pushing it, seeing those two points slip away after a fantastic first moto win. Hunter will never admit that he was out of his comfort zone, so we’re left to wonder. I do know this though; that’s about the worst place a rider can crash at Unadilla.