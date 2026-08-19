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Josh Varize Re-Signs with Grindstone Friesen Group Kawasaki for 2027 250SX West

August 19, 2026, 9:00am
Josh Varize Re-Signs with Grindstone Friesen Group Kawasaki for 2027 250SX West

The following press release is from Grindstone Friesen Group Kawasaki:

Josh Varize Re-Signs with Grindstone Friesen Group Kawasaki for 2027 West Coast Supercross

Grindstone Friesen Group Kawasaki is proud to announce that Josh Varize will return to the team for the 2027 West Coast Supercross season.

Following a solid 2026 season that saw Varize finish 11th in the 250SX West standings, Varize quickly became an important part of the team’s chemistry, communication, and commitment to one another played a major role in the decision to continue the partnership for another year.

“Josh is a great fit for our team,” said Cari Schehr, owner of Grindstone Friesen Group Kawasaki. “We saw a lot of growth throughout the season, and more importantly, we worked really well together as a team. We believe Josh has even more potential, and we’re excited to continue building with him.

Josh Varize
Josh Varize Align Media
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