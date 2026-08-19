Depth Chart: Team Kawasaki

Everyone loves a list, right? Lists provide us the chance to remember, debate, and offer our own opinions, especially when the list is also a ranking. Whether it's a list of your favorite places, books, movies, meals, or whatever—the best or worst ever—it's bound to create conversation. And in the SMX world, there's nothing like the great bench racing that breaks out whenever you see something or someone ranked—or even completely left out—that you absolutely do not agree with. Too high? Too low? It's as much a matter of opinion as it is of sheer numbers.

With that in mind, we decided to kick off a new series in Racer X magazine and Racer X Online called "Depth Chart" that lists all of the riders of each factory team and ranks them accordingly. We started with Team Honda, which has been on the AMA circuit since 1973.

We ranked the top Honda riders a little bit ago right HERE, and now it's Kawasaki's turn. The absolute top of Kawi's depth chart is all-time, but unlike Honda, it drops off pretty quickly.

For example, in the Honda riders ranking, after the top ten, there were ten MORE riders with major titles (250 MX, 450SX or MX), while in this Kawasaki one, it's just one rider (see below).

Keep in mind that we did not include any fill-in riders, and you had to be on the actual Kawasaki factory team to be counted here, so no PC Kawasaki or TUF Racing or any other satellite team. And what we're taking into consideration here is how each rider performed while on the Kawasaki factory team, not their professional career as a whole.

We count AMA MX and SX results with a bit of a nod towards MXoN results, but nothing from the Trans AMA stuff (sorry, Brad!) or MXGP.

Remember, no arguing over these rankings. These are definitive!

THE TOP TEN

Although Honda's depth chart is deeper, the very top level of riders who have ridden for Kawasaki is just as good as Honda, so the debate over the top Kawi rider ever was intense. Jeff Ward rode for Kawasaki for 13 years. He won titles in all three classes outdoors as well as supercross. He was 7-0 at the Trophee and Motocross des Nations. And he was the only non-Honda rider to win the 250SX title for 14 years! An absolute training animal off the track, and a beast while on it, Ward brought his A-game for a very long time against legendary riders from different eras.

BOTTOM LINE: I asked Mitch Payton, Jason Weigandt, Jeff Emig, Bruce Stjernstrom, DC, and more what they thought, and their opinions were all over the map. In the end, we went with Jeff Ward as Mr. Kawasaki, even though he doesn't have the wins and titles of some others below him. What he does have is seven titles, 56 wins, 301 starts, and 157 podiums (which is the most by any Kawasaki rider). His competitiveness over more than a dozen years makes him #1 on our depth chart.