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2026 Kawasaki KX450 Garage Build

August 19, 2026, 2:00pm

Build: Kris Keefer

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Tanner Smith

This year was my last Loretta's. Since my son is off to the professional ranks, our time as a family there is gone. I have gone there, won a title, and made countless great memories. I also turned 50 this year, which means I'm riding the oldest class at the Ranch, and I really wanted to make my last Loretta's mean something. I wanted to pick a bike that I was comfortable on so that I could possibly get one more title to my name. Enter the 2026 Kawasaki KX450. Yes, maybe it doesn't have the best reputation right now, but if you're a vet racer like myself, to me, there isn't a better 450 for us older vet racers. For this Garage Build, I wanted to build a winning weapon that was easy to ride when the ol' coal miner's daughter threw out her worst (AKA, a 5:00 p.m. moto).

Parts Used:

Pro Circuit

Ti-6 Pro BC Full System, Full A-Kit Valved Suspension, 14.2:1 High Compression Piston, Radiator Hose Kit, Billet Aluminum Shifter

procircuit.com

 

XPR Motorsports

Vortex Ignition, Remapped

xprmotorsports.com

 

STM

Full CLG Clutch Kit (150 Spring)

stmitaly.com

 

Twin Air

PowerFlow Kit

twinair.com

 

DID

520 ERT Gold Chain

didchain.com

 

Renthal

Fatbar 661, Renthal Half Waffle Soft Grips, 13/50 Ultralight Sprocket Gearing Setup

renthal.com

 

Works Connection

Elite Throttle Tube, Pro Launch Device Set to 140mm, Footpeg Mounts, Titanium Pro Pegs

worksconnection.com

 

GUTS Racing

Ribbed All-Green Seat Cover

gutsracing.com

 

Maxima

Premium 10/40

maximausa.com

 

VP Racing Fuels

Pro 6 HT

vpracingfuels.com

 

Dunlop

MX3S 80/100-21, MX14 120/90-19

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

DeCal Works

Custom Shroud Graphics, Pre-Print Numbers

decalmx.com

 

Polisport

Foldable Bike Stand

polisport.com

  • Garage Build Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 18 40 AM
    Garage Build Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 18 40 AM Tanner Smith
  • Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 19 53 AM
    Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 19 53 AM Tanner Smith
  • Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 20 14 AM
    Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 20 14 AM Tanner Smith
  • Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 20 35 AM
    Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 20 35 AM Tanner Smith
  • Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 20 53 AM
    Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 20 53 AM Tanner Smith
  • Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 21 37 AM
    Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 21 37 AM Tanner Smith
  • Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 22 24 AM
    Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 22 24 AM Tanner Smith
  • Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 45 05 AM
    Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 45 05 AM Tanner Smith
  • Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 45 59 AM
    Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 45 59 AM Tanner Smith
  • Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 47 46 AM
    Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 47 46 AM Tanner Smith
  • Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 48 45 AM (2)
    Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 48 45 AM (2) Tanner Smith
  • Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 49 03 AM (1)
    Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 49 03 AM (1) Tanner Smith
  • Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 51 17 AM (2)
    Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 51 17 AM (2) Tanner Smith
  • Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 56 22 AM
    Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 56 22 AM Tanner Smith
  • Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 57 10 AM
    Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 57 10 AM Tanner Smith
  • Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 58 02 AM (2)
    Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 58 02 AM (2) Tanner Smith
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