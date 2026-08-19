2026 Kawasaki KX450 Garage Build
Build: Kris Keefer
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Tanner Smith
This year was my last Loretta's. Since my son is off to the professional ranks, our time as a family there is gone. I have gone there, won a title, and made countless great memories. I also turned 50 this year, which means I'm riding the oldest class at the Ranch, and I really wanted to make my last Loretta's mean something. I wanted to pick a bike that I was comfortable on so that I could possibly get one more title to my name. Enter the 2026 Kawasaki KX450. Yes, maybe it doesn't have the best reputation right now, but if you're a vet racer like myself, to me, there isn't a better 450 for us older vet racers. For this Garage Build, I wanted to build a winning weapon that was easy to ride when the ol' coal miner's daughter threw out her worst (AKA, a 5:00 p.m. moto).
Parts Used:
Pro Circuit
Ti-6 Pro BC Full System, Full A-Kit Valved Suspension, 14.2:1 High Compression Piston, Radiator Hose Kit, Billet Aluminum Shifter
XPR Motorsports
Vortex Ignition, Remapped
STM
Full CLG Clutch Kit (150 Spring)
Twin Air
PowerFlow Kit
DID
520 ERT Gold Chain
Renthal
Fatbar 661, Renthal Half Waffle Soft Grips, 13/50 Ultralight Sprocket Gearing Setup
Works Connection
Elite Throttle Tube, Pro Launch Device Set to 140mm, Footpeg Mounts, Titanium Pro Pegs
GUTS Racing
Ribbed All-Green Seat Cover
Maxima
Premium 10/40
VP Racing Fuels
Pro 6 HT
Dunlop
MX3S 80/100-21, MX14 120/90-19
DeCal Works
Custom Shroud Graphics, Pre-Print Numbers
Polisport
Foldable Bike Stand
Garage Build Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 18 40 AM Tanner Smith Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 19 53 AM Tanner Smith Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 20 14 AM Tanner Smith Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 20 35 AM Tanner Smith Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 20 53 AM Tanner Smith Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 21 37 AM Tanner Smith Photo Jul 15 2026, 7 22 24 AM Tanner Smith Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 45 05 AM Tanner Smith Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 45 59 AM Tanner Smith Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 47 46 AM Tanner Smith Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 48 45 AM (2) Tanner Smith Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 49 03 AM (1) Tanner Smith Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 51 17 AM (2) Tanner Smith Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 56 22 AM Tanner Smith Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 57 10 AM Tanner Smith Photo Jul 15 2026, 8 58 02 AM (2) Tanner Smith