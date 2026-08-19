1. Role Reversal

The 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship battle between Honda HRC Progressive teammates and brothers, Jett and Hunter Lawrence was turned on its head at Unadilla. Coming into the weekend, Jett could not afford to take another L to his brother.

H-Law dominated the first moto and that officially put Jett in the situation where Jett had to win out, if the duo went 1-2 the rest of the series. Jett did his part in moto two, taking the early lead away from Hunter, but unlike many of the motos this season, Hunter could not settle in behind him and cruise to a second-place finish.

Jorge Prado was on his game and got around the points leader as well, and Haiden Deegan was not far behind. It was one of the few times this season we had seen the red-plate holder look a flustered. Hunter regrouped and stayed close to Prado, but then he made a mistake in the turn before the infamous “Screw-U” drop off and went down in one of the worst spots possible. Hunter’s bike stopped near the top of the hill while he tumbled all the way to the bottom. Fortunately, he was uninjured and ran bike up to get his bike. He tried remounting but fell over again due to the incredible steepness of that hill.

Once he did get going again, it quickly became evident that the bike was too mangled to ride at a pace that would keep him in the points. Hunter rolled around for a few laps but eventually pulled off; surrendering 25 points and the red plate over to Jettson. He now sits ten points out of the lead in nearly the same situation that Jett was in coming into Dilla’.

Anything is possible, and Jett has been more mistake-prone than ever before this season. Like the Detroit or Cleveland Supercross, Unadilla was a heavy blow to Hunter’s Championship run.

2. Davies Resilience Pays Off

You know you are in a good spot when you win on your off-days and that’s exactly what Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies did at Unadilla.

Davies was visibly uncomfortable in qualifying, making several stops to the mechanics’ area to make changes and eventually found himself down in the dirt. He took a heavy hit in Q2 and was slow to get up. Davies’ status ahead of moto one was a bit unknown, but he was able to find himself in the lead early. A few riders, including Kitchen, passed him, but a few of those riders went down, and Cole came home second behind his title rival.

In moto two he led holeshot to flag, shrinking the points deficit between himself and Kitchen down to just one point with four motos remaining. This is going to be a barn burner.