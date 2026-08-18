“And we’re doing the whole series this year, so that will be cool,” furthered Webb. “I’m excited. It’ll be all new for me. I’m learning the series. Like I said, their format is a little different than the U.S. It’s awesome having Monster Energy on board as the title sponsor of the series. Like I said, round one couldn’t have gone any better. We walked away with the win, and we have the points lead, so I’m looking forward to the rest of it.”

Round two of the World Supercross Championship will take place inside Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. By that point in time, Webb may very well have some news on his future in 2027 and beyond.

“Obviously from round two of World Supercross and beyond, we’ve got some changes coming in October that I can’t really speak on yet, but as we get closer, yeah, we can talk more,” offered Webb.

[Note: Racer X expects that Webb will depart with Yamaha and move to a Monster Energy/Team Tedder Husqvarna operation shortly.]

Upon Webb speaking up about the changes coming to his program this October, this writer asked him to elaborate as much as he possibly could.

“Yeah, I can’t say anything yet,” Webb answered. “Sorry, EJ. October 1 will be the big announcements with all my updated plans. So, tune-in October 1 on social media or I’m sure Monster Energy will do some cool stuff, as well.”

With only the Budds Creek and Ironman Nationals left to be run this August, Webb has been relatively pleased with his performance in AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer.

“I feel like it is definitely a stacked class this year,” Webb pointed out. “Obviously, we’ve got the Lawrence brothers and then we’ve got a lot of young guys. Haiden Deegan moved up. Garrett Marchbanks is there. Then you’ve got the guys that have been around. There have even been more Europeans with Jorge Prado and the Coenen brothers. So, it’s super stacked, but I’ve been pretty happy. Unfortunately, I’ve had two DNFs, but other than that I have had mainly top 10 finishes. My best finish so far has been sixth place and that was at Southwick. Obviously, you’re always trying to get better, and we’d like to be more in the mix on the Pro Motocross, but it’s kind of where I am at right now. Right now, I’d say I’m kind of in that sixth to tenth place guy with the Pro Motocross. It’s been good. I’ve stayed healthy. This is the longest I’ve raced the series in a long time. The last time I raced the full series was 2021. I kind of lost my step a little bit in Pro Motocross, but it’s been fun. I’ve enjoyed the fans and they’ve been super-interactive knowing it’s my last year. I kind of announced that it was my last year. I feel like the fans have been really cool. Even for me and going to these places for the last time has been special. Going to some of the iconic places for the last time, places like RedBud and Hangtown and those kind of places, was kind of bittersweet. I’m just at the point where I just don’t have that fire to want to race them anymore. They were great and I’ve had a lot of success at them, but at this point in my career, I feel like supercross is just the most important and I definitely feel like I specialize in supercross. I want to go that avenue, for sure. It’s been pretty fun so far.”

While only one round into it all, Webb has come to immediately enjoy and embrace the 2026 World Supercross Championship and is looking forward to seeing it all the way through.