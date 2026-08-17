Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
News
Results
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
News
Motocross, WMX
Unadilla
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Mayla Herrick
Full Results
MXGP of
Sweden
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 22
News
WMX Entry List
  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Taylah McCutcheon
  3. Ariana Scovel Tavares
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Netherlands
Sun Aug 23
News
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
News
Full Schedule

Watch: MXGP of Sweden Race Highlights

August 17, 2026, 10:00am
Uddevalla, Sweden MXGP of SwedenFIM Motocross World Championship

Watch the race highlights from the MXGP of Sweden, round 15 of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).

Check out Guillem Farres' qualifying race crash and his Instagram update below!

Read more on the MXGP of Sweden.

Recommended Reading

Watch: MXGP of Sweden Race Highlights Mon Aug 17 Watch: MXGP of Sweden Race Highlights Jeffrey Herlings After Sweden 1-1-1 Weekend: “Having such a big points gap with only four races to go, I feel like just injury can stop me Mon Aug 17 Jeffrey Herlings After Sweden 1-1-1 Weekend: “Having such a big points gap with only four races to go, I feel like just injury can stop me" MXGP of Sweden: Herlings Another 1-1-1 Weekend as Sacha Coenen Goes 1-1 for His First MX2 Overall Win Since June Mon Aug 17 MXGP of Sweden: Herlings Another 1-1-1 Weekend as Sacha Coenen Goes 1-1 for His First MX2 Overall Win Since June Wake-Up Call Mon Aug 17 Wake-Up Call
Read Now
September 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted