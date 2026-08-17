AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 9 (of 11) - Unadilla National at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York
Motocross
Unadilla - 250August 15, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|2 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|1 - 6
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|4 - 2
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|4
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|3 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|5 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|6
|Brodie Connolly
|New Zealand
|8 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Drew Adams
|Chattanooga, TN
|7 - 9
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Caden Dudney
|Des Moines, IA
|6 - 11
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|10 - 12
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|9 - 13
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
Motocross
Unadilla - 450August 15, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|3 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|4 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|5 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|6 - 8
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|9 - 6
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|7
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|10 - 9
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 39
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|9
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|8 - 12
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|14 - 7
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
WMX
Unadilla - WMXAugust 15, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Mayla Herrick
|Thornton, CO
|4 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|3 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Taylah McCutcheon
|Australia
|6 - 6
|Kawasaki KX250
|6
|Piper Bell
|Sault Sainte Marie, MI
|5 - 8
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7
|Nanami Honda
|Osaka, Japan
|7 - 9
|Yamaha YZ250 (WMX Only)
|8
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|11 - 7
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
|Hannah Hodges
|Deland, FL
|9 - 10
|Triumph TF 250-X
|10
|Isla Phillips
|Saint George, UT
|10 - 11
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|334
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|333
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|290
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|275
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|270
|6
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|240
|7
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|226
|8
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|194
|9
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|151
|10
|Casey Cochran
|Portsmouth, VA
|146
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|402
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|392
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|336
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|311
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|282
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|243
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|241
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|201
|9
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|189
|10
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|174
Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 26 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|564
|25
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|511
|22
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|439
|20
|4
|
Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|314
|18
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|308
|17
|6
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|296
|16
|7
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|294
|15
|8
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|290
|14
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|283
|13
|10
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|267
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|738
|25
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|516
|22
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|500
|20
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|418
|18
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|402
|17
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|383
|16
|7
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|349
|15
|8
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|347
|14
|9
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|337
|13
|10
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|336
|12
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 15 (of 19) - MXGP of Sweden
MXGP
MXGP of Sweden - MX2August 16, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Liam Everts
|2 - 2
|Husqvarna
|3
|Camden McLellan
|3 - 3
|Triumph
|4
|Guillem Farres
|6 - 4
|Triumph
|5
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|4 - 6
|Yamaha
|6
|Simon Längenfelder
|5 - 5
|KTM
|7
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|10 - 7
|Yamaha
|8
|Julius Mikula
|8 - 9
|KTM
|9
|Maxime Grau
|7 - 11
|Honda
|10
|Valerio Lata
|11 - 8
|Honda
MXGP
MXGP of Sweden - MXGPAugust 16, 2026
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Romain Febvre
|4 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Tom Vialle
|3 - 4
|Honda
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|2 - 9
|Kawasaki
|5
|Tim Gajser
|9 - 3
|Yamaha
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|6 - 5
|Honda
|7
|Andrea Adamo
|5 - 7
|KTM
|8
|Kay de Wolf
|10 - 6
|Husqvarna
|9
|Maxime Renaux
|7 - 11
|Yamaha
|10
|Kevin Horgmo
|11 - 10
|Honda
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Guillem Farres
|706
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|682
|3
|Camden McLellan
|656
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|640
|5
|Liam Everts
|595
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|552
|7
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|441
|8
|Valerio Lata
|381
|9
|Mathis Valin
|352
|10
|Julius Mikula
|341
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Guillem Farres
|706
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|682
|3
|Camden McLellan
|656
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|640
|5
|Liam Everts
|595
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|552
|7
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|441
|8
|Valerio Lata
|381
|9
|Mathis Valin
|352
|10
|Julius Mikula
|341
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Through Round 8 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|166
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|154
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|153
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|143
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|141
|6
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|106
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|102
|8
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|102
|9
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|99
|10
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|91
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|205
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|196
|3
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|196
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|173
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|132
|6
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|109
|7
|Gavin Simon
|Bennington, VT
|104
|8
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|9
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|54
|10
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|36
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|224
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|224
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|219
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|136
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|126
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|116
|7
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|95
|8
|Elizabeth A Allen
|Columbus, OH
|91
|9
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|77
|10
|Emma Smith
|Donalds, SC
|54
Triple Crown Series
Round 8 (of 8) - Walton Raceway
Championship Finish
American National Enduro
Through Round 6
Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 7
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Deacon Denno (Triumph)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Landon Gibson (Husqvarna)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Full Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Ryan Breece (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Rempel (Honda)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Jamie Astudillo (GasGas)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|WMX
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Luciano Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Trystan Hart (KTM)
|AMA National Hard Enduro Championship
|Pro1
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class