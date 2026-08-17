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Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

August 17, 2026, 7:30am
Uddevalla, Sweden MXGP of SwedenFIM Motocross World Championship

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 9 (of 11) - Unadilla National at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York

Motocross

Unadilla - 250

August 15, 2026
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 2 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 1 - 6 Kawasaki KX250
3 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 4 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
4 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 3 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 5 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
6 Brodie Connolly Brodie Connolly New Zealand New Zealand 8 - 5 Honda CRF250R
7 Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States 7 - 9 Kawasaki KX250
8 Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States 6 - 11 Yamaha YZ250F
9 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 10 - 12 Yamaha YZ250F
10 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 9 - 13 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results
Cole Davies (Yamaha)
Cole Davies (Yamaha) Align Media
250 Class overall podium.
250 Class overall podium. Align Media
Motocross

Unadilla - 450

August 15, 2026
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 3 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 4 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 5 - 4 Kawasaki KX450SR
5 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 6 - 8 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
6 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 9 - 6 Ducati Desmo 450MX
7 Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia 10 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
8 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 39 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
9 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 8 - 12 Yamaha YZ450F
10 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 14 - 7 Ducati Desmo 450MX
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
450 Class overall podium.
450 Class overall podium. Align Media
WMX

Unadilla - WMX

August 15, 2026
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia 2 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Mayla Herrick Mayla Herrick Thornton, CO United States 4 - 3 Honda CRF250R
4 Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 3 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia 6 - 6 Kawasaki KX250
6 Piper Bell Piper Bell Sault Sainte Marie, MI United States 5 - 8 KTM 250 SX-F
7 Nanami Honda Nanami Honda Osaka, Japan Japan 7 - 9 Yamaha YZ250 (WMX Only)
8 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 11 - 7 KTM 250 SX-F
9 Hannah Hodges Hannah Hodges Deland, FL United States 9 - 10 Triumph TF 250-X
10 Isla Phillips Isla Phillips Saint George, UT United States 10 - 11 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
Lachlan Turner (Yamaha)
Lachlan Turner (Yamaha) Align Media
WMX Class overall podium.
WMX Class overall podium. Align Media

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 334
2Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 333
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 290
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 275
5Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 270
6Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 240
7Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 226
8Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 194
9Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 151
10Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States 146
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 402
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 392
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 336
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 311
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 282
6Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 243
7Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 241
8Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 201
9Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 189
10Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 174
Full Standings

Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 26 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 564 25
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 511 22
3Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 439 20
4Seth Hammaker
Seth Hammaker 		Bainbridge, PA United States 314 18
5Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 308 17
6Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 296 16
7Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 294 15
8Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 290 14
9Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 283 13
10Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 267 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 738 25
2Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 516 22
3Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 500 20
4Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 418 18
5Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 402 17
6Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 383 16
7Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 349 15
8Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 347 14
9Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 337 13
10Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 336 12
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 15 (of 19) - MXGP of Sweden

MXGP

MXGP of Sweden - MX2

August 16, 2026
Uddevalla
Uddevalla, Sweden Sweden
Rider Motos Bike
1 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 1 - 1 KTM
2 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 2 - 2 Husqvarna
3 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 3 - 3 Triumph
4 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 6 - 4 Triumph
5 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 4 - 6 Yamaha
6 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 5 - 5 KTM
7 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 10 - 7 Yamaha
8 Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 8 - 9 KTM
9 Maxime Grau Maxime Grau France 7 - 11 Honda
10 Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 11 - 8 Honda
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Sweden - MXGP

August 16, 2026
Uddevalla
Uddevalla, Sweden Sweden
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 1 Honda
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 4 - 2 Kawasaki
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 3 - 4 Honda
4 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 2 - 9 Kawasaki
5 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 9 - 3 Yamaha
6 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 6 - 5 Honda
7 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 5 - 7 KTM
8 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 10 - 6 Husqvarna
9 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 7 - 11 Yamaha
10 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 11 - 10 Honda
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Projected Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 706
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 682
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 656
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 640
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 595
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 552
7Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 441
8Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 381
9Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 352
10Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 341
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Projected Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 706
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 682
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 656
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 640
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 595
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 552
7Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 441
8Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 381
9Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 352
10Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 341
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Through Round 8 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 166
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 154
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 153
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 143
5Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 141
6Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 106
7Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 102
8Grant Baylor Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 102
9Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 99
10Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 91
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 205
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 196
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 196
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 173
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 132
6Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 109
7Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 104
8Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
9Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 54
10Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 224
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 224
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 219
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 136
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 126
6Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 116
7Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 95
8Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 91
9Addison Harris Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 77
10Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 54
Full Standings

Triple Crown Series 

Round 8 (of 8) - Walton Raceway

Championship Finish

American National Enduro

Through Round 6

Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 7

Championship Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Cole Davies (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Deacon Denno (Triumph)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Landon Gibson (Husqvarna)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Full ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Ryan Breece (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan Rempel (Honda)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
Jamie Astudillo (GasGas)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)WMX
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Luciano Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
Trystan Hart (KTM)AMA National Hard Enduro ChampionshipPro1
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class

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