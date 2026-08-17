Thomas: “[Hunter] went from managing this situation to now being forced to press”

Haiden Deegan has been very good all season, but at Unadilla he was noticeably closer to the Hunter and Jett Lawrence early in the moto, and was able to hold their pace for a tad longer. What did you notice about his riding that could account for this improvement?

He’s getting closer on a raw speed front but the staying power is still not quite there. There are two ways to view this. First, he’s battling with the Lawrence’s and showing he can run their pace. Second, the Lawrence’s are managing the race and then when they pour on the pace at the midpoint, they gap Deegan to 30 seconds or more by the end. The perspective here will likely come down to which riders you like or don’t like in this equation. This is one of the most divisive fan bases the sport has ever seen and I see no reason for that to change over the next five to eight years.

After Washougal Jett Lawrence said the plan was to win the remaining motos. Well, he made good on that plan in the second moto and got a ton of help from Hunter along the way. What happened in that pivotal second moto?

What a wicked turn of events. Jett took charge of that second moto and was pushing the pace, flanked by a surging Jorge Prado. When Prado also passed Hunter and Deegs was lurking, I think Hunter may have let the situation creep into his typically unwavering stoicism. Anyone can make a mistake on that tricky track so I don’t want to overthink the situation too much, but it’s also hard to discount the change in urgency as points were slipping away. We don’t often see Hunter have big crashes so I tend to think he began to press a bit when he was uncomfortable. He didn’t seem to be gelling with the second moto setup and I mentioned him fighting the bike a bit before the crash. Whether that was indeed the case or not, the facts are, he made the biggest mistake of the series at a time when it was the only thing he couldn’t do. Taking a third or even fourth in that moto was not catastrophic but tossing his factory 450 down The Wall was exactly that. Now, he is down ten points to his brother and the tables have flipped almost identically. If he goes and wins four motos in a row, he is the champ. That’s a big ask but that’s the most direct path to winning this thing. Simply put, he went from managing this situation to now being forced to press. There is zero room for even a bobble now.