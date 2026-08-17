Lachlan Turner Takes Third Overall Win of 2026 WMX Season at Unadilla National

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Defending Champion Lachlan Turner Returns to the Top of the Podium with Dominant WMX Victory at Unadilla

Turner Extends Points as Charli Cannon and Mayla Herrick Round Out Podium

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. – After a midsummer break the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) returned to action to begin the second half of its 2026 campaign from the hallowed grounds of Unadilla MX. The ELF Lubricants Unadilla National signified the fourth race of the six-round championship and set the stage for a pivotal run to the end of the season. It proved to be a return to dominance for Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha’s Lachlan Turner [#1], who captured her third overall win of the season with a 1-1 sweep of the motos, extending her lead in the championship standings.

Qualifying

Turner made the first statement of the weekend by posting the fastest lap in qualifying, with a time of 2:22.725 to place her more than a second ahead of her championship rival, Quad Lock Honda’s Charli Cannon [#7] and her time of 2:23.855. SLR Honda’s Mayla Herrick [#23] followed well back in third [2:26.021].

Moto 1 [12 Minutes + 1 Lap]