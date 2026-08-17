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Jeffrey Herlings After Sweden 1-1-1 Weekend: “Having such a big points gap with only four races to go, I feel like just injury can stop me"

August 17, 2026, 9:30am
Uddevalla, Sweden MXGP of SwedenFIM Motocross World Championship

Check out the full post-race press conference from the MXGP of Sweden.

Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) finished 1-1-1 on the weekend for another overall win as he continues to extend his championship gap. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) and Tom Vialle (Honda) rounded out the overall podium.

In MX2, the weekend started off well for Guillem Farres as he had the fastest times in the morning practice sessions. However, a crash early in the qualifying race put him at the very back of the field, and then another crash, where he landed on a downed rider's bike, ended his day early. Somehow, Farres was able to lineup on Sunday in the motos and finish 6-4 for fourth overall as he continues to lead the championship, despite a 1-1 day from Sacha Coenen (KTM). 

This was Sacha Coenen's first MX2 overall win since the June 21 MXGP of Latvia. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) and Camden McLellan (Triumph) rounded out the overall podium. Plus, hear from Farres (championship leader).

MXGP

MXGP of Sweden - MXGP

August 16, 2026
Uddevalla
Uddevalla, Sweden Sweden
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 1 Honda
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 4 - 2 Kawasaki
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 3 - 4 Honda
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Sweden - MX2

August 16, 2026
Uddevalla
Uddevalla, Sweden Sweden
Rider Motos Bike
1 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 1 - 1 KTM
2 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 2 - 2 Husqvarna
3 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 3 - 3 Triumph
4 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 6 - 4 Triumph
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 735
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 619
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 575
4Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
5Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 483
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 706
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 682
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 656
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 640
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 595
Full Standings
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