Check out the full post-race press conference from the MXGP of Sweden.

Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) finished 1-1-1 on the weekend for another overall win as he continues to extend his championship gap. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) and Tom Vialle (Honda) rounded out the overall podium.

In MX2, the weekend started off well for Guillem Farres as he had the fastest times in the morning practice sessions. However, a crash early in the qualifying race put him at the very back of the field, and then another crash, where he landed on a downed rider's bike, ended his day early. Somehow, Farres was able to lineup on Sunday in the motos and finish 6-4 for fourth overall as he continues to lead the championship, despite a 1-1 day from Sacha Coenen (KTM).

This was Sacha Coenen's first MX2 overall win since the June 21 MXGP of Latvia. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) and Camden McLellan (Triumph) rounded out the overall podium. Plus, hear from Farres (championship leader).