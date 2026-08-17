Jed Beaton Puts in 10-9 Day for 7th Overall at Unadilla in Second Career Pro Motocross Race

Jed Beaton had an impressive day at the Unadilla National over the weekend.

Beaton earned the '26 MX1 Australian Motocross Championship and then came to the United States of America to race these last few rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Beaton, who made one Pro Motocross start at the 2023 Washougal National (13-37 for 17th overall that day), was running as high as fourth place in the second moto! He was battling Mark Fineis for the position before dropping back a handful of spots. The #209 finished 10-9 for 7th overall on his Monster Energy CDR Yamaha YZ450F.

For a while, Beaton competed in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) in Europe but is now back racing in his home country of Australia.

Beaton posted on Instagram: