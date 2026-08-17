Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
News
Results
WSX
WSX Canadian GP
News
Motocross, WMX
Unadilla
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Mayla Herrick
Full Results
MXGP of
Sweden
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 22
News
WMX Entry List
  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Taylah McCutcheon
  3. Ariana Scovel Tavares
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Netherlands
Sun Aug 23
News
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
News
Full Schedule

Hunter Lawrence's Insane Streak Ends at Unadilla National

August 17, 2026, 4:30pm
Hunter Lawrence's Insane Streak Ends at Unadilla National
New Berlin, NY UnadillaAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

How Many Times Has Hunter Lawrence Finished Outside the Top Five in 450 Pro Motocross?

With a crash that left him with a mangled-up bike, Hunter Lawrence pulled out of the second moto at the Unadilla National. This cost him the overall win and the championship lead. Plus, it ended an insane streak for the #96, too.

This was just the:
-First finish outside the top five overall for Hunter Lawrence.
-Second finish outside the top five in a moto for Hunter Lawrence.

So, in the 31 450 Pro Motocross races he has competed in to date, he has 30 top five finishes (25 of which are podiums), and in the 62 motos he has competed in, he has 60 top-five finishes.

The #96 finished sixth in the final moto of his rookie 450 Pro Motocross season in 2024 and then 39th on Saturday. That’s it!

Take a look at the insane moto and overall results for Hunter Lawrence so far in his 450 Pro Motocross career.

So, the question now is how will he bounce back?

Mitch Kendra
Mitch Kendra

Hunter Lawrence's 450 Class Pro Motocross Results to Date

Hunter Lawrence

Hunter Lawrence

Landsborough, Australia Australia
PositionRaceClassDateBike
8
Motocross 
Unadilla 		450August 15, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
1
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 25, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
1
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		450July 18, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2
Motocross 
Southwick 		450July 11, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
1
Motocross 
RedBud 		450July 4, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
1
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 20, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 13, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2
Motocross 
Hangtown 		450June 6, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
1
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 30, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		450August 23, 2025 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2
Motocross 
Unadilla 		450August 16, 2025 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
1
Motocross 
Ironman 		450August 9, 2025 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 19, 2025 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		450July 12, 2025 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2
Motocross 
RedBud 		450July 5, 2025 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2
Motocross 
Southwick 		450June 28, 2025 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 14, 2025 Honda
5
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 7, 2025 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
5
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		450May 31, 2025 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 24, 2025 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4
Motocross 
Ironman 		450August 24, 2024 Honda CRF450R
2
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		450August 17, 2024 Honda CRF450R
2
Motocross 
Unadilla 		450August 10, 2024 Honda CRF450R
4
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 20, 2024 Honda CRF450R
2
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		450July 13, 2024 Honda CRF450R
3
Motocross 
RedBud 		450July 6, 2024 Honda CRF450R
3
Motocross 
Southwick 		450June 29, 2024 Honda CRF450R
3
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 15, 2024 Honda CRF450R
2
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 8, 2024 Honda CRF450R
2
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		450June 1, 2024 Honda CRF450R
2
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 25, 2024 Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Read Now
September 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted