How Many Times Has Hunter Lawrence Finished Outside the Top Five in 450 Pro Motocross?

With a crash that left him with a mangled-up bike, Hunter Lawrence pulled out of the second moto at the Unadilla National. This cost him the overall win and the championship lead. Plus, it ended an insane streak for the #96, too.

This was just the:

-First finish outside the top five overall for Hunter Lawrence.

-Second finish outside the top five in a moto for Hunter Lawrence.

So, in the 31 450 Pro Motocross races he has competed in to date, he has 30 top five finishes (25 of which are podiums), and in the 62 motos he has competed in, he has 60 top-five finishes.

The #96 finished sixth in the final moto of his rookie 450 Pro Motocross season in 2024 and then 39th on Saturday. That’s it!

Take a look at the insane moto and overall results for Hunter Lawrence so far in his 450 Pro Motocross career.

So, the question now is how will he bounce back?