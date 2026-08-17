Heartbreak Hill

When I was a kid watching the old (now really, really old) 250cc United States Grand Prix from Unadilla, Bob Hannah was the story. Specifically, that story was the “Hurricane” and his luckless run at the track. Incredible speed, all the fans, and yet, somehow, he never won the race. Hannah would be the fastest guy each year but the mythical ghosts of Unadilla would rip it away. Lost his brakes a few times. Crashed at others. Roger De Coster digging into the well of his own craftiness a few times. In 1985, Hannah, who was old by the standards of the day, stormed to the first-moto win. Maybe that would snap his Unadilla jinx. No sir. An early crash in moto two left him without a clutch lever, and winless again.

By 1986 Hannah was considered too old to win, and he was no longer on a trick works Honda but a one-off Suzuki, as the brand had hired him to rebuild its fortunes. He was good but facing the younger Johnny O’Mara, who won that 1985 race and looked even better in ’86. In the second moto, with the overall on the line, O’Show and the Hurricane went at it, passing back and forth until the ultra-fit O’Mara passed Hannah and started to pull away in the latter laps. The win was his and Hannah was going to come up short again, until the final lap, when O’Mara’s bike ran out of gas. Hannah cruised by and won. The ghosts had paid him back.