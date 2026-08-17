Haarup, Fineis, Gardner, and Muto on Pulpmx Show Tonight

We’re back tonight for another episode of the Pulpmx Show Presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Beta USA’s Taylor Muto to talk about Unadilla MX and more.

Triumph USA’s Mikkel Haarup has had a good season, his first in the 450MX class, and we’ll talk to him about his Unadilla, season on the big bikes, going back to MXGP and more.

The ISRT lost Tondel but they picked up Mark Fineis to continue on. Mark’s put in some strong rides for the team including a 5th in the second moto at Unadilla. We’ll talk to Mark about that ride, the Kawasaki, future plans and more.

Beta USA welcomed back Zach Osborne this week for the last three rounds and we’ll talk to the Beta team manager Carlen Gardner about that, getting Muto a raise, 2027 stuff and more.

Of course, our man Phil Nicoletti was at Unadilla and we’ll talk to him about that, his trip back to the ranch and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. We also have the Beta USA IDK man.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

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From beginners to seasoned vets, race teams, project builds, and magazine tests. DeCal Works mission is to cater to those who love to ride. Upholding the true definition of quality, service, and knowledge.

Visit DeCalMX.com and use Promo Code PulpMX25 to get 20% off your custom graphics. DeCal Works. #1 for Many Reasons.

The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Cardo Systems, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Michelin, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Luxon, OGIO Powersports, Fox Factory, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, MTX Braking, FCP Racing and Guts Racing