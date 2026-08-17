Cullin Park Announces Shoulder Not Fully Healthy, to Sit Out Remainder of 2026 SMX Season

Cullin Park returned to racing at the Unadilla National but has now posted to Instagram that he will be out for the remainder of the year. Park tore his labrum at the Birmingham Supercross and was sidelined as he worked through his shoulder injury before returning at Unadilla. However, he said he does not have full strength in his shoulder yet.

Park announced he will sit out the remainder of 2026 as he looks to come into the 2027 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship season fully healthy.

Park posted on Instagram: