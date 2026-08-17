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Cullin Park Announces Shoulder Not Fully Healthy, to Sit Out Remainder of 2026 SMX Season

August 17, 2026, 11:50am
Cullin Park Announces Shoulder Not Fully Healthy, to Sit Out Remainder of 2026 SMX Season
New Berlin, NY UnadillaAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Cullin Park returned to racing at the Unadilla National but has now posted to Instagram that he will be out for the remainder of the year. Park tore his labrum at the Birmingham Supercross and was sidelined as he worked through his shoulder injury before returning at Unadilla. However, he said he does not have full strength in his shoulder yet. 

Park announced he will sit out the remainder of 2026 as he looks to come into the 2027 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship season fully healthy.

Park posted on Instagram:

I tried all I could to be back racing this weekend. It was nothing short of a struggle… I knew coming in that I was still not 100%, but I wanted to give it my best shot and I did. Unfortunately, I don’t have all the strength back in my shoulder yet, and I thought I could manage it throughout the day. That was wishful thinking🤣
I’ll be honest, I’ve had a lot of dark days over the last few months. It was amazing to be back at the races, but it’s clear my body isn’t ready just yet.

The team and I have decided it’s best to sit out the remaining rounds and continue working on getting my full strength back to be ready to go for next year. I can’t thank the @phxracinghonda team enough for supporting me through all of this and having my back. It’s no easy decision but it’s what’s best for me right now.

I have an amazing group of people in my corner, and I appreciate their support even when the train might not be on the tracks💀 Heading home to continue working on my shoulder and get back to 100%.

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