Casey Cochran has seen both the highs and the lows of the sport of professional motocross racing. Unfortunately for Cochran, his opening lap at the Unadilla National round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw both in quick succession.

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna got out to the early lead (putting his #59 up front once again this summer) until a huge crash halfway through the opening lap ended his day early. Cochran was tended to by the Alpinestars medical crew and did not lineup for the second moto.

The post-race Husqvarna press release said the following:

"Also equipped with Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition machinery, Casey Cochran and Daxton Bennick displayed promising speed at Round 9. Cochran powered to the 250MX Moto 1 holeshot before suffering a heavy crash that brought his day to an early end. Unadilla also proved difficult for Bennick, who was credited 27th in Moto 1, before sitting out the second race."