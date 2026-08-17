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Casey Cochran on Unadilla National: "Well… holeshot to absolutely KO. Thankful to be mostly okay and nothing broken"

August 17, 2026, 10:50am
Casey Cochran on Unadilla National:
New Berlin, NY UnadillaAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Casey Cochran has seen both the highs and the lows of the sport of professional motocross racing. Unfortunately for Cochran, his opening lap at the Unadilla National round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw both in quick succession. 

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna got out to the early lead (putting his #59 up front once again this summer) until a huge crash halfway through the opening lap ended his day early. Cochran was tended to by the Alpinestars medical crew and did not lineup for the second moto.

The post-race Husqvarna press release said the following:

"Also equipped with Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition machinery, Casey Cochran and Daxton Bennick displayed promising speed at Round 9. Cochran powered to the 250MX Moto 1 holeshot before suffering a heavy crash that brought his day to an early end. Unadilla also proved difficult for Bennick, who was credited 27th in Moto 1, before sitting out the second race."

Cochran took to Instagram on Sunday and provided the following update:

"Well… holeshot to absolutely KO. Thankful to be mostly okay and nothing broken. We’ll bounce back 🐕"

Cochran has three top-ten overall finishes this year and is looking to earn a ride next year, since the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna SMX team is shutting down after the SMX Playoffs conclude this fall. Through nine rounds of Pro Motocross, he sits tied for ninth in the championship standings with Michael Mosiman and Nate Thrasher.

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