Aaron Plessinger Happy to Be Back Racing, Despite Two Bike Mechanical Issues

Tough day back for Aaron Plessinger this weekend in his return to racing.

The Red Bull KTM rider suffered mechanic issues to his KTM 450 SX-F in both motos, so his 38-38 finishes were 40th overall. His second moto issue happened at the bottom of the Screw U section (also where Hunter Lawrence crashed), which trackside analyst Jason Thomas joked that of all places to break down, that is the least ideal position to do so.

Plessinger said in the team's report:

“It was a rough day! Sometimes it goes your way, and sometimes it doesn’t – we had issues in both motos that were out of anybody’s control. Either way, we were on the start line again after some time off, which is a positive, and we’ll look forward to the next two coming up.”

Plessinger sits 14th in the 450 Class standings through nine rounds, with a season-best fifth overall at the High Point National. The Unadilla National was his first race back following a tailbone injury at the RedBud National back in July.

He said the following in an Instagram post this morning: