Once again, the 250 class in AMA Pro Motocross saw a huge points shake up at Unadilla. It all started in qualifying when points leader, Levi Kitchen, who has not won a round since Hangtown, laid down the fastest qualifier time. Only seven points up heading into the day, after a tough go at his home race at Washougal, Kitchen was in a must win situation to get momentum back. Meanwhile, Cole Davies who had three overall wins heading into Unadilla, was obviously struggling with the track in timed qualifying, and then crashed hard. It looked like momentum could be swinging back Levi Kitchen’s way.
Moto one saw Kitchen get a decent start, at least for him, anyways, in seventh. Davies started third but made his way into the lead when Casey Cochran went down. Kitchen was on a roll though, and by lap eight made his way around Davies and into the lead. Chance Hymas also made his way around Davies, and it looked like Kitchen’s lead would grow even further, until the tough Unadilla track also caught Hymas and he went down. Kitchen was first, Davies second and Kitchen went into moto two ten points up.
The story heading into the break after Washougal was that Kitchen has the speed to win, but he struggles with starts. Along with bad starts comes getting in first turn (or first lap) pile ups. Kitchen is fast but the field is deep. After a first turn crash, making it into the top ten is considered a great ride in 2026, and Kitchen has done this too many times to count this summer. Meanwhile Davies has worked on his starts and is consistently in the top three coming through the first turn.
During the break, fans were hoping Kitchen and his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team could find something for the starts and he definitely looked improved for the first moto and heading into the first turn in the second moto. Levi actually had a great jump and it looked like he would have his best start of the year until some bumping on the inside of him sent Landen Gordon straight off the track, Julien Beaumer and Levi Kitchen had no option but to go off the track as well. Kitchen put in an incredible ride coming from 37th to sixth, but Davies was able to have an easy race out front, fending off an early charge from Hymas. Now Davies sits only one point behind Kitchen heading into the final two rounds.
Davies commented on the pressure he feels being second in this series, “Definitely you think about the championship, just trying to maximize your points. But I feel like I am kind of in the chase, and I feel like Levi has a lot of pressure on him, having the red plate. And I have kind of been chasing him. There is too [pressure], but I am just trying to maximize my points and fight to the end.”
That one-point lead could have been two, as Kitchen actually made the pass for fifth on the last lap on Australia’s Brodie Connolly. After he made the pass Levi slowed down to cruise it into the finish and Connolly got him back. That one point could have serious ramifications in a championship this close. Levi explained in the post-race press conference how he actually thought Connolly was a lapper.
“I’m a little bummed. There was like three or four blue flags waved at him, so I was actually confused. It wasn’t until the last turn that I realized that there was no way it was a lapper because he raced me that hard. When I am out there, I really don’t pay attention to who I am riding with, I’m just trying to go as far forward as I can. It makes sense because he is a good rider. I just, I’m kind of pissed at myself, I didn’t mean to do that and good job to him to make it work.”
Connolly himself was having a great ride, as he got 25th at RedBud and 38th at Southwick earlier this summer, so thinking he was a lap down was an honest mistake. Will this mistake cost Kitchen the championship?
There are two rounds left and only one point between Kitchen and Davies. It could go either way. But honestly, the way this season has gone, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if Julien Beaumer who sits 44 points back, somehow pulled it off. The summer has been that wild.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|334
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|333
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|290
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|275
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|270