Once again, the 250 class in AMA Pro Motocross saw a huge points shake up at Unadilla. It all started in qualifying when points leader, Levi Kitchen, who has not won a round since Hangtown, laid down the fastest qualifier time. Only seven points up heading into the day, after a tough go at his home race at Washougal, Kitchen was in a must win situation to get momentum back. Meanwhile, Cole Davies who had three overall wins heading into Unadilla, was obviously struggling with the track in timed qualifying, and then crashed hard. It looked like momentum could be swinging back Levi Kitchen’s way.

Moto one saw Kitchen get a decent start, at least for him, anyways, in seventh. Davies started third but made his way into the lead when Casey Cochran went down. Kitchen was on a roll though, and by lap eight made his way around Davies and into the lead. Chance Hymas also made his way around Davies, and it looked like Kitchen’s lead would grow even further, until the tough Unadilla track also caught Hymas and he went down. Kitchen was first, Davies second and Kitchen went into moto two ten points up.

The story heading into the break after Washougal was that Kitchen has the speed to win, but he struggles with starts. Along with bad starts comes getting in first turn (or first lap) pile ups. Kitchen is fast but the field is deep. After a first turn crash, making it into the top ten is considered a great ride in 2026, and Kitchen has done this too many times to count this summer. Meanwhile Davies has worked on his starts and is consistently in the top three coming through the first turn.