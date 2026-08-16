Watch: 250 and 450 Video Highlights from Unadilla National
August 16, 2026, 9:30am
Watch the video highlights from the Unadilla National.
In the 250 Class, Cole Davies (2-1) took the overall win over Levi Kitchen (1-6) and Chance Hymas (4-2). Kitchen continues to lead the championship over Davies, by just one point!
In the 450 Class, it was Jett Lawrence (2-1) over Jorge Prado (3-2) and Haiden Deegan (4-3). Hunter Lawrence finished 1-39 for eighth overall, so Jett Lawrence now leads the championship standings by ten points over Hunter Lawrence.
Results
Motocross
Unadilla - 250August 15, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|2 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|1 - 6
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|4 - 2
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|4
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|3 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|5 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Motocross
Unadilla - 450August 15, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|3 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|4 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|5 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|6 - 8
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|334
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|333
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|290
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|275
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|270
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|402
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|392
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|336
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|311
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|282