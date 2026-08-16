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Watch: 250 and 450 Video Highlights from Unadilla National

August 16, 2026, 9:30am
Watch: 250 and 450 Video Highlights from Unadilla National
New Berlin, NY UnadillaAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Watch the video highlights from the Unadilla National.

In the 250 Class, Cole Davies (2-1) took the overall win over Levi Kitchen (1-6) and Chance Hymas (4-2). Kitchen continues to lead the championship over Davies, by just one point!

In the 450 Class, it was Jett Lawrence (2-1) over Jorge Prado (3-2) and Haiden Deegan (4-3). Hunter Lawrence finished 1-39 for eighth overall, so Jett Lawrence now leads the championship standings by ten points over Hunter Lawrence.

Watch the highlights below.

Results

Motocross

Unadilla - 250

August 15, 2026
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 2 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 1 - 6 Kawasaki KX250
3 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 4 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
4 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 3 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 5 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
Motocross

Unadilla - 450

August 15, 2026
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 3 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 4 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 5 - 4 Kawasaki KX450SR
5 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 6 - 8 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Full Results

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 334
2Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 333
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 290
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 275
5Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 270
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 402
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 392
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 336
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 311
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 282
Full Standings
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