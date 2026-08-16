Watch the video highlights from the Unadilla National.

In the 250 Class, Cole Davies (2-1) took the overall win over Levi Kitchen (1-6) and Chance Hymas (4-2). Kitchen continues to lead the championship over Davies, by just one point!

In the 450 Class, it was Jett Lawrence (2-1) over Jorge Prado (3-2) and Haiden Deegan (4-3). Hunter Lawrence finished 1-39 for eighth overall, so Jett Lawrence now leads the championship standings by ten points over Hunter Lawrence.

Watch the highlights below.