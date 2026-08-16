1st Place – Jett Lawrence | #1 Team Honda HRC Progressive (2-1)

“I’m bummed [that Hunter crashed]. I don’t want to [take the points lead] like this. He was right there. It sucks. It is what it is. I know he’s okay so that’s good, but not how I wanted the day to end up.”

2nd Place – Jorge Prado | #26 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (3-2)

“We had three weeks to work on the bike, and we knew exactly what we had to do. I was convinced we were on the right path with my decisions and today proved it. This was my best performance of the year and now we’re headed in the right direction. Hopefully a win will come soon.”

3rd Place – Haiden Deegan | #38 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (4-3)

“Just keep working hard and it’ll pay off. I’ve kind of struggled with this track in the past, but we came away with a podium today. We’ll keep working and try to come back better next week.”