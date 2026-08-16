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The Post Show: Another Thrilla at Unadilla

August 16, 2026, 8:30am
New Berlin, NY UnadillaAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Jason Weigandt and Sophie Phelps get twisted on the Unadilla National.

ABOUT TWISTED TEA Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5% kick of alcohol. Visit www.twistedtea.com to see what we’re up to, check out our estore and follow us on social media @twistedtea. Keep it Twisted! *Must be 21 or older to purchase. Video: Tom Journet Edit: Tom Journet

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