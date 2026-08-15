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Watch: MXGP of Sweden Qualifying Race Highlights - Farres Crashes Out, Längenfelder (MX2) and Herlings (MXGP) Win

August 15, 2026, 1:00pm
Uddevalla, Sweden MXGP of SwedenFIM Motocross World Championship

Check out the qualifying race highlights from the MXGP of Sweden, round 15 of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).

Simon Längenfelder (KTM) took the race win as championship leader Guillem Farres crashed out of the race when he landed on another rider's downed bike and crashed hard. Farres's status for tomorrow's motos is not yet know.

In the MXGP Class, it was championship leader Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) who took the race win.

Guillem Farres crashed out of Saturday's qualifying race in Sweden and his status for Sunday's motos is not yet known.
Guillem Farres crashed out of Saturday's qualifying race in Sweden and his status for Sunday's motos is not yet known.

MXGP Qualifying Race Results

MXGP

MXGP of Sweden - MXGP

August 16, 2026
Uddevalla
Uddevalla, Sweden Sweden
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings 24:13.200 0.000 The Netherlands Honda
2 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser 24:16.001 2.801 Slovenia Yamaha
3 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre 24:16.819 3.619 France Kawasaki
4 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 24:37.651 24.451 France Honda
5 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez 24:41.586 28.386 Spain Honda
Full Results

MX2 Qualifying Race Results

MXGP

MXGP of Sweden - MX2 Qualifying Race

August 16, 2026
Uddevalla
Uddevalla, Sweden Sweden
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Bike
1 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder 24:35.694 0.000 Germany KTM
2 Liam Everts Liam Everts 24:38.363 2.669 Belgium Husqvarna
3 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan 24:55.843 20.149 South Africa Triumph
4 Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis 24:57.020 21.326 Latvia Yamaha
5 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen 25:03.875 28.181 Belgium KTM
Full Results
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