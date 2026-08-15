Check out the qualifying race highlights from the MXGP of Sweden, round 15 of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).

Simon Längenfelder (KTM) took the race win as championship leader Guillem Farres crashed out of the race when he landed on another rider's downed bike and crashed hard. Farres's status for tomorrow's motos is not yet know.

In the MXGP Class, it was championship leader Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) who took the race win.