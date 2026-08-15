Watch: MXGP of Sweden Qualifying Race Highlights - Farres Crashes Out, Längenfelder (MX2) and Herlings (MXGP) Win
August 15, 2026, 1:00pm
Check out the qualifying race highlights from the MXGP of Sweden, round 15 of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).
Simon Längenfelder (KTM) took the race win as championship leader Guillem Farres crashed out of the race when he landed on another rider's downed bike and crashed hard. Farres's status for tomorrow's motos is not yet know.
In the MXGP Class, it was championship leader Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) who took the race win.
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
MXGP
MXGP of Sweden - MXGPAugust 16, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|24:13.200
|0.000
|Honda
|2
|Tim Gajser
|24:16.001
|2.801
|Yamaha
|3
|Romain Febvre
|24:16.819
|3.619
|Kawasaki
|4
|Tom Vialle
|24:37.651
|24.451
|Honda
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|24:41.586
|28.386
|Honda
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
MXGP
MXGP of Sweden - MX2 Qualifying RaceAugust 16, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|24:35.694
|0.000
|KTM
|2
|Liam Everts
|24:38.363
|2.669
|Husqvarna
|3
|Camden McLellan
|24:55.843
|20.149
|Triumph
|4
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|24:57.020
|21.326
|Yamaha
|5
|Sacha Coenen
|25:03.875
|28.181
|KTM