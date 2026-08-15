In the 250 Class, Levi Kitchen leads the championship over Cole Davies and Julien Beaumer, even though Kitchen has only one win on the season—the second round back in May. Davies was catching fire there in the middle of the season until some bad luck at the Spring Creek National cost him a big points deficit—and opened the way for Beaumer’s first win. That Spring Creek race also caused trouble for Kitchen, as he lost championship points and got banged up. Davies struck last at Washougal with a 1-1 day before the two weeks off. So, the question now that everyone had two weeks to reset mentally and physically is who finishes this championship off? Kitchen had a hot streak to finish off the 2024 season, winning three overalls of the final five races en route to third in the championship behind Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle. Could he catch fire again here? Now that Davies is heading to tracks he actually knows and has raced, is this going to be another stretch run of wins for the #37? Could Beaumer, or even another rider, like Chance Hymas, Michael Mosiman, Ryder DiFrancesco, Drew Adams, or someone else, get into the mix and shuffle up the top three in the title fight?

In the 450 Class, this is the Lawrence show out front. Who is better at the moment? Well, it is tough to say because it looks like Hunter—who has the points lead—because he has won three out of the last four motos. But Jett had two weeks to recover and you know he will come out swinging here, where he has two overall 450 wins in two starts. Add in a much-better Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, and Haiden Deegan, and maybe even Garrett Marchbanks and Dylan Ferrandis, or even Aaron Plessinger, Justin Cooper, and Malcolm Stewart (now that they are all back and racing after injury) and one of the Lawrence brothers could find themselves in a points hole quickly if something goes wrong. Who knows, maybe even Zach Osborne is in the mix again, too!

In the WMX Class, we saw an exciting first moto on Friday as that series resumed for the first time since the High Point National. Mayla Herrick got the holeshot but it was Lachlan Turner who made some quick passes and got into the lead halfway through the opening lap and checked out, leading the entire moto as the women behind her battled for the final podium spot. Turner took the moto win, her fifth of the season, as Charli Cannon finished second and Jordan Jarvis just barely held off Herrick at the checkered flag. Just 0.076 seconds separated Jarvis from Herrick! Will Turner make it a 1-1 weekend today or will Cannon, Herrick, Jarvis, Mikayla Nielsen, or another woman win today's second moto?