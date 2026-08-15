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Live Written Updates and Results From Unadilla National

Live Written Updates and Results From Unadilla National

August 15, 2026, 7:00am
New Berlin, NY UnadillaAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

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Morning Report

Good morning, race fans! Welcome back to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and welcome back to Unadilla MX. We have three exciting title battles going on as we head into this final, three-race schedule here in the championship. Weather today should be sunny but cool with a high of mid-70s.

  • Friday scenes at Unadilla MX.
    Friday scenes at Unadilla MX. Brandon Croney
  • Friday scenes at Unadilla MX.
    Friday scenes at Unadilla MX. Brandon Croney
Foggy start to the morning today at Unadilla MX!
Foggy start to the morning today at Unadilla MX! Ryder Yeckley

In the 250 Class, Levi Kitchen leads the championship over Cole Davies and Julien Beaumer, even though Kitchen has only one win on the season—the second round back in May. Davies was catching fire there in the middle of the season until some bad luck at the Spring Creek National cost him a big points deficit—and opened the way for Beaumer’s first win. That Spring Creek race also caused trouble for Kitchen, as he lost championship points and got banged up. Davies struck last at Washougal with a 1-1 day before the two weeks off. So, the question now that everyone had two weeks to reset mentally and physically is who finishes this championship off? Kitchen had a hot streak to finish off the 2024 season, winning three overalls of the final five races en route to third in the championship behind Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle. Could he catch fire again here? Now that Davies is heading to tracks he actually knows and has raced, is this going to be another stretch run of wins for the #37? Could Beaumer, or even another rider, like Chance Hymas, Michael Mosiman, Ryder DiFrancesco, Drew Adams, or someone else, get into the mix and shuffle up the top three in the title fight?

In the 450 Class, this is the Lawrence show out front. Who is better at the moment? Well, it is tough to say because it looks like Hunter—who has the points lead—because he has won three out of the last four motos. But Jett had two weeks to recover and you know he will come out swinging here, where he has two overall 450 wins in two starts. Add in a much-better Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, and Haiden Deegan, and maybe even Garrett Marchbanks and Dylan Ferrandis, or even Aaron Plessinger, Justin Cooper, and Malcolm Stewart (now that they are all back and racing after injury) and one of the Lawrence brothers could find themselves in a points hole quickly if something goes wrong. Who knows, maybe even Zach Osborne is in the mix again, too!

In the WMX Class, we saw an exciting first moto on Friday as that series resumed for the first time since the High Point National. Mayla Herrick got the holeshot but it was Lachlan Turner who made some quick passes and got into the lead halfway through the opening lap and checked out, leading the entire moto as the women behind her battled for the final podium spot. Turner took the moto win, her fifth of the season, as Charli Cannon finished second and Jordan Jarvis just barely held off Herrick at the checkered flag. Just 0.076 seconds separated Jarvis from Herrick! Will Turner make it a 1-1 weekend today or will Cannon, Herrick, Jarvis, Mikayla Nielsen, or another woman win today's second moto?

Recommended Reading

Watch: Unadilla National Press Day Raw Riding Footage with Barcia, Ferrandis, Cooper, Tomac, Prado, Marchbanks, Hymas, and More Fri Aug 14 Watch: Unadilla National Press Day Raw Riding Footage with Barcia, Ferrandis, Cooper, Tomac, Prado, Marchbanks, Hymas, and More Eli Tomac Opens Up on Return After Injury: Fri Aug 14 Eli Tomac Opens Up on Return After Injury: "It was too early of a comeback from what the injury I had at Pala" Weege Show: The Zach Osborne Interview Fri Aug 14 Weege Show: The Zach Osborne Interview WMX Round Four at Unadilla: Results and Recap Fri Aug 14 WMX Round Four at Unadilla: Results and Recap

As always, riders' meeting starts at 7:15 a.m. with Pastor Jake, then bikes on are track at 8 a.m. Here we go!

Unadilla National Schedule
Unadilla National Schedule Pro Motocross
Unadilla Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule WMX TV & Streaming Schedule
  • Levi Kitchen's Kawasaki KX250.
    Levi Kitchen's Kawasaki KX250. Align Media
  • Hunter Lawrence's CRF450R.
    Hunter Lawrence's CRF450R. Align Media

First Qualifying Session

250 Class

It was a very foggy start to the day as riders arrived and took to the track. In the results column, it was Cole Davies third with a 2:16.442, Julien Beaumer second with a 1:216.361, then championship leader Levi Kitchen first with a 2:15.262. There is a mix of riders with and without hand guards—which we typically see more riders run here at Unadilla MX. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki #47 did not have hand guards on today, but he was running a vest! Ryder DiFrancesco was also in the 2:16s with a 2:16.887 as Lux Turner rounded out the top five with a 2:17.379. Evan Ferry topped the 250 Class group B session, which was the very first session of the day this morning.

Motocross

Unadilla - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 15:43.845 2:15.262 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 16:14.481 1.099 2:16.361 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies 15:33.696 0.081 2:16.442 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
4 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:27.942 0.445 2:16.887 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 Lux Turner Lux Turner 16:02.739 0.493 2:17.379 Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Motocross

Unadilla - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Evan Ferry Evan Ferry 17:17.757 2:22.772 Largo, FL United States Honda CRF250R
2 Brandon Ray Brandon Ray 15:27.616 1.110 2:23.881 Fremont, CA United States Triumph TF 250-X
3 Preston Masciangelo Preston Masciangelo 17:04.795 1.306 2:25.187 Brantford, ON Canada GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
4 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner 16:04.997 0.196 2:25.383 Lockesburg, AR United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Gavin Betts Gavin Betts 16:27.726 0.444 2:25.826 Clifton Park Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

450 Class

In the 450 Class, it was Jett Lawrence’s 2:12.122 that topped Hunter Lawrence’s 2:12.720, Jorge Prado’s 2:12.842, and Haiden Deegan’s 2:12.973. Garrett Marchbanks rounded out the top five with a 2:15.143. Eli Tomac was seventh fastest with a 2:15.795. Zach Osborne’s 2:19.334 was 15th fastest in the session.

In the 450 Class group B session, it was Australian Jed Beaton with a 2:14.867.

Motocross

Unadilla - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 17:52.061 2:12.122 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 15:52.936 0.598 2:12.720 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 15:18.679 0.122 2:12.842 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 15:07.939 0.132 2:12.973 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 15:33.814 2.170 2:15.143 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
Motocross

Unadilla - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jed Beaton Jed Beaton 15:29.047 2:14.867 Australia Australia Yamaha YZ450F
2 Luca Marsalisi Luca Marsalisi 16:02.284 6.941 2:21.807 Cairo, GA United States Triumph TF 450-X
3 Justin Cokinos Justin Cokinos 16:28.464 2.876 2:24.682 Hanover, MA United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Aidan Dickens Aidan Dickens 16:00.960 0.277 2:24.959 Skippers, VA United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Trevor Schmidt Trevor Schmidt 15:37.028 1.594 2:26.552 Rochester, NY United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results

Second Qualifying Session

250 Class

The fog started to ease up as the second sessions started. In the results, it was Drew Adams, Carson Mumford, and Chance Hymas as we had all new riders in the top positions! Adams, who was the fastest overall qualifier here last year, was ripping but eventually Mumford would top the session at the end! Mumford’s best time was a 2:15.995 over Adams’ 2:16.360 and Hymas’ 2:17.162.

Cole Davies had a big get off—which you can watch below. Davies wend down hard on his right shoulder/arm, and his bike ran over his legs as he went over the bars and hit hard. He got up, threw his goggles and rode off the track. Davies had the sixth fastest time that session. We will see how he does when the motos come up here in about two hours.

Deacon Denno did not get a time in that session due to a bike issue.

In terms of overall qualifying, it was Kitchen’s 2:15.262 from the first session, then Mumford’s 2:15.995 from the second session, then Adams’ 2:16.360 from the second session. Davies was fourth overall with a 2:16.442.

Motocross

Unadilla - 250 Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford 15:41.952 2:15.995 Simi Valley, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
2 Drew Adams Drew Adams 15:44.896 0.366 2:16.360 Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 15:28.203 0.802 2:17.162 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
4 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:25.512 0.276 2:17.438 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 Casey Cochran Casey Cochran 16:37.264 0.334 2:17.772 Portsmouth, VA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
Motocross

Unadilla - 250 Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner 16:14.004 2:22.385 Lockesburg, AR United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Evan Ferry Evan Ferry 16:51.546 1.567 2:23.952 Largo, FL United States Honda CRF250R
3 Gavin Betts Gavin Betts 15:24.763 0.260 2:24.211 Clifton Park Kawasaki KX250
4 Preston Masciangelo Preston Masciangelo 15:55.690 0.584 2:24.795 Brantford, ON Canada GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
5 Cade Bradley Cade Bradley 15:40.998 0.434 2:25.228 Kingman, AZ United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Motocross

Unadilla - 250 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 15:43.845 -- 2:15.262 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford 15:41.952 +0.733 2:15.995 Simi Valley, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
3 Drew Adams Drew Adams 15:44.896 +1.098 2:16.360 Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 16:14.481 +1.099 2:16.361 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Cole Davies Cole Davies 15:33.696 +1.180 2:16.442 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Vest gang
Vest gang Brandon Croney
A staple of race day at the Unadilla National: seeing the smoke from the infield grills as breakfast is served up!
A staple of race day at the Unadilla National: seeing the smoke from the infield grills as breakfast is served up! Brandon Croney
450 Class
450 Class Brandon Croney

450 Class

The 450 Class picked up right where it left off from the first session, with Jett Lawrence running a 2:12.123 again, pulling off the exact same fast lap time from the first time he was on track earlier this morning! Behind him it was Haiden Deegan’s 2:13.092 and Jorge Prado’s 2:13.825. By the end of the session, Hunter Lawrence had put down a 2:12 of his own—a 2:12.586—to move into P2 over Deegan’s 2:13. Justin Cooper rounded out the top five with a 2:14.613 as he returns to racing for the first time since the Hangtown Motocross Classic when he crashed hard and got banged up. Could Cooper be a podium thread today at his home race?

Jed Beaton was moved from the 450 Class group B session to this 450 Class group A session and he put down a 2:15.799 for seventh in the faster group.

Zach Osborne was 11th fastest this session. Eli Tomac was 24th fastest with a 2:20.468.

Motocross

Unadilla - 450 Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 15:12.074 2:12.123 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 16:02.593 0.464 2:12.586 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 15:01.981 0.506 2:13.092 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 15:39.439 0.733 2:13.825 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 18:03.589 0.789 2:14.613 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Motocross

Unadilla - 450 Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Luca Marsalisi Luca Marsalisi 35:56.336 2:23.364 Cairo, GA United States Triumph TF 450-X
2 Justin Cokinos Justin Cokinos 35:51.096 2.060 2:25.424 Hanover, MA United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Brett Heidorn Brett Heidorn 36:06.743 0.537 2:25.960 New Richmond, OH United States Honda CRF450R
4 Conner Mowry Conner Mowry 8:06.328 0.431 2:26.391 Cattaraugus, NY United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
5 Aidan Dickens Aidan Dickens 36:49.039 0.085 2:26.475 Skippers, VA United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

In terms of overall qualifying, Jett Lawrence’s identical times topped the board over Hunter Lawrence, and Jorge Prado.

Other notable riders: Justin Cooper fifth overall, Jed Beaton sixth overall, Eli Tomac ninth overall, Zach Osborne 12th overall, Aaron Plessinger 16th overall, Christian Craig 21st overall, Justin Barcia 23rd overall, Malcolm Stewart 24th overall. 

Motocross

Unadilla - 450 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 17:52.061 -- 2:12.122 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 16:02.593 +0.464 2:12.586 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 15:18.679 +0.720 2:12.842 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 15:07.939 +0.851 2:12.973 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 18:03.589 +2.491 2:14.613 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Who takes home the hardware today?!
Who takes home the hardware today?! Brandon Croney



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