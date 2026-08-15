Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.
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Morning Report
Good morning, race fans! Welcome back to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and welcome back to Unadilla MX. We have three exciting title battles going on as we head into this final, three-race schedule here in the championship. Weather today should be sunny but cool with a high of mid-70s.
In the 250 Class, Levi Kitchen leads the championship over Cole Davies and Julien Beaumer, even though Kitchen has only one win on the season—the second round back in May. Davies was catching fire there in the middle of the season until some bad luck at the Spring Creek National cost him a big points deficit—and opened the way for Beaumer’s first win. That Spring Creek race also caused trouble for Kitchen, as he lost championship points and got banged up. Davies struck last at Washougal with a 1-1 day before the two weeks off. So, the question now that everyone had two weeks to reset mentally and physically is who finishes this championship off? Kitchen had a hot streak to finish off the 2024 season, winning three overalls of the final five races en route to third in the championship behind Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle. Could he catch fire again here? Now that Davies is heading to tracks he actually knows and has raced, is this going to be another stretch run of wins for the #37? Could Beaumer, or even another rider, like Chance Hymas, Michael Mosiman, Ryder DiFrancesco, Drew Adams, or someone else, get into the mix and shuffle up the top three in the title fight?
In the 450 Class, this is the Lawrence show out front. Who is better at the moment? Well, it is tough to say because it looks like Hunter—who has the points lead—because he has won three out of the last four motos. But Jett had two weeks to recover and you know he will come out swinging here, where he has two overall 450 wins in two starts. Add in a much-better Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, and Haiden Deegan, and maybe even Garrett Marchbanks and Dylan Ferrandis, or even Aaron Plessinger, Justin Cooper, and Malcolm Stewart (now that they are all back and racing after injury) and one of the Lawrence brothers could find themselves in a points hole quickly if something goes wrong. Who knows, maybe even Zach Osborne is in the mix again, too!
In the WMX Class, we saw an exciting first moto on Friday as that series resumed for the first time since the High Point National. Mayla Herrick got the holeshot but it was Lachlan Turner who made some quick passes and got into the lead halfway through the opening lap and checked out, leading the entire moto as the women behind her battled for the final podium spot. Turner took the moto win, her fifth of the season, as Charli Cannon finished second and Jordan Jarvis just barely held off Herrick at the checkered flag. Just 0.076 seconds separated Jarvis from Herrick! Will Turner make it a 1-1 weekend today or will Cannon, Herrick, Jarvis, Mikayla Nielsen, or another woman win today's second moto?
Recommended Reading
As always, riders' meeting starts at 7:15 a.m. with Pastor Jake, then bikes on are track at 8 a.m. Here we go!
- Motocross, WMX
UnadillaLive Now
First Qualifying Session
250 Class
It was a very foggy start to the day as riders arrived and took to the track. In the results column, it was Cole Davies third with a 2:16.442, Julien Beaumer second with a 1:216.361, then championship leader Levi Kitchen first with a 2:15.262. There is a mix of riders with and without hand guards—which we typically see more riders run here at Unadilla MX. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki #47 did not have hand guards on today, but he was running a vest! Ryder DiFrancesco was also in the 2:16s with a 2:16.887 as Lux Turner rounded out the top five with a 2:17.379. Evan Ferry topped the 250 Class group B session, which was the very first session of the day this morning.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|15:43.845
|2:15.262
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|16:14.481
|1.099
|2:16.361
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Cole Davies
|15:33.696
|0.081
|2:16.442
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|16:27.942
|0.445
|2:16.887
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|5
|Lux Turner
|16:02.739
|0.493
|2:17.379
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Evan Ferry
|17:17.757
|2:22.772
|Largo, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Brandon Ray
|15:27.616
|1.110
|2:23.881
|Fremont, CA
|Triumph TF 250-X
|3
|Preston Masciangelo
|17:04.795
|1.306
|2:25.187
|Brantford, ON
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|4
|Jesson Turner
|16:04.997
|0.196
|2:25.383
|Lockesburg, AR
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Gavin Betts
|16:27.726
|0.444
|2:25.826
|Clifton Park
|Kawasaki KX250
450 Class
In the 450 Class, it was Jett Lawrence’s 2:12.122 that topped Hunter Lawrence’s 2:12.720, Jorge Prado’s 2:12.842, and Haiden Deegan’s 2:12.973. Garrett Marchbanks rounded out the top five with a 2:15.143. Eli Tomac was seventh fastest with a 2:15.795. Zach Osborne’s 2:19.334 was 15th fastest in the session.
In the 450 Class group B session, it was Australian Jed Beaton with a 2:14.867.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|17:52.061
|2:12.122
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|15:52.936
|0.598
|2:12.720
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Jorge Prado
|15:18.679
|0.122
|2:12.842
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|15:07.939
|0.132
|2:12.973
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15:33.814
|2.170
|2:15.143
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jed Beaton
|15:29.047
|2:14.867
|Australia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Luca Marsalisi
|16:02.284
|6.941
|2:21.807
|Cairo, GA
|Triumph TF 450-X
|3
|Justin Cokinos
|16:28.464
|2.876
|2:24.682
|Hanover, MA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Aidan Dickens
|16:00.960
|0.277
|2:24.959
|Skippers, VA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Trevor Schmidt
|15:37.028
|1.594
|2:26.552
|Rochester, NY
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Second Qualifying Session
250 Class
The fog started to ease up as the second sessions started. In the results, it was Drew Adams, Carson Mumford, and Chance Hymas as we had all new riders in the top positions! Adams, who was the fastest overall qualifier here last year, was ripping but eventually Mumford would top the session at the end! Mumford’s best time was a 2:15.995 over Adams’ 2:16.360 and Hymas’ 2:17.162.
Cole Davies had a big get off—which you can watch below. Davies wend down hard on his right shoulder/arm, and his bike ran over his legs as he went over the bars and hit hard. He got up, threw his goggles and rode off the track. Davies had the sixth fastest time that session. We will see how he does when the motos come up here in about two hours.
Deacon Denno did not get a time in that session due to a bike issue.
In terms of overall qualifying, it was Kitchen’s 2:15.262 from the first session, then Mumford’s 2:15.995 from the second session, then Adams’ 2:16.360 from the second session. Davies was fourth overall with a 2:16.442.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Carson Mumford
|15:41.952
|2:15.995
|Simi Valley, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Drew Adams
|15:44.896
|0.366
|2:16.360
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Chance Hymas
|15:28.203
|0.802
|2:17.162
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|16:25.512
|0.276
|2:17.438
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|5
|Casey Cochran
|16:37.264
|0.334
|2:17.772
|Portsmouth, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jesson Turner
|16:14.004
|2:22.385
|Lockesburg, AR
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Evan Ferry
|16:51.546
|1.567
|2:23.952
|Largo, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Gavin Betts
|15:24.763
|0.260
|2:24.211
|Clifton Park
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Preston Masciangelo
|15:55.690
|0.584
|2:24.795
|Brantford, ON
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|5
|Cade Bradley
|15:40.998
|0.434
|2:25.228
|Kingman, AZ
|Honda CRF250R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|15:43.845
|--
|2:15.262
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Carson Mumford
|15:41.952
|+0.733
|2:15.995
|Simi Valley, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Drew Adams
|15:44.896
|+1.098
|2:16.360
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|16:14.481
|+1.099
|2:16.361
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Cole Davies
|15:33.696
|+1.180
|2:16.442
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
450 Class
The 450 Class picked up right where it left off from the first session, with Jett Lawrence running a 2:12.123 again, pulling off the exact same fast lap time from the first time he was on track earlier this morning! Behind him it was Haiden Deegan’s 2:13.092 and Jorge Prado’s 2:13.825. By the end of the session, Hunter Lawrence had put down a 2:12 of his own—a 2:12.586—to move into P2 over Deegan’s 2:13. Justin Cooper rounded out the top five with a 2:14.613 as he returns to racing for the first time since the Hangtown Motocross Classic when he crashed hard and got banged up. Could Cooper be a podium thread today at his home race?
Jed Beaton was moved from the 450 Class group B session to this 450 Class group A session and he put down a 2:15.799 for seventh in the faster group.
Zach Osborne was 11th fastest this session. Eli Tomac was 24th fastest with a 2:20.468.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|15:12.074
|2:12.123
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:02.593
|0.464
|2:12.586
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|15:01.981
|0.506
|2:13.092
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jorge Prado
|15:39.439
|0.733
|2:13.825
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Justin Cooper
|18:03.589
|0.789
|2:14.613
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Luca Marsalisi
|35:56.336
|2:23.364
|Cairo, GA
|Triumph TF 450-X
|2
|Justin Cokinos
|35:51.096
|2.060
|2:25.424
|Hanover, MA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Brett Heidorn
|36:06.743
|0.537
|2:25.960
|New Richmond, OH
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Conner Mowry
|8:06.328
|0.431
|2:26.391
|Cattaraugus, NY
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|5
|Aidan Dickens
|36:49.039
|0.085
|2:26.475
|Skippers, VA
|Yamaha YZ450F
In terms of overall qualifying, Jett Lawrence’s identical times topped the board over Hunter Lawrence, and Jorge Prado.
Other notable riders: Justin Cooper fifth overall, Jed Beaton sixth overall, Eli Tomac ninth overall, Zach Osborne 12th overall, Aaron Plessinger 16th overall, Christian Craig 21st overall, Justin Barcia 23rd overall, Malcolm Stewart 24th overall.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|17:52.061
|--
|2:12.122
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:02.593
|+0.464
|2:12.586
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Jorge Prado
|15:18.679
|+0.720
|2:12.842
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|15:07.939
|+0.851
|2:12.973
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|18:03.589
|+2.491
|2:14.613
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F