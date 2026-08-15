On lap four, De Wolf closed on Gifting, but landed short on a tabletop, bouncing sideways and sliding out on landing, bizarrely catching Gifting’s machine to tip the Swede off the bike. Although De Wolf was able to restart quickly to finish seventh, a damaged off-switch hindered Gifting’s attempts to fire up the bike, and he re-joined in 24th, recovering to 20th by the finish.

Adamo was up to eighth, and would finish there. The second Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP machine of Maxime Renaux was initially ninth, ahead of the leading Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team rider Andrea Bonacorsi. Renaux would make a small mistake with four laps to go, promoting Bonacorsi to ninth at the flag ahead of the Venrooy Racing KTM of three-time Uddevalla winner Jeremy Seewer. Renaux was frustrated to finish out of the points in 11th.

On the difficult slick surface, there weren’t any further passes in the higher order, as Gajser briefly closed on Herlings, and had Febvre close on him several times. The leading riders were constantly fighting for traction and seemed to make mistakes whenever they got close enough to make a pass. The top three held position until the finish line, with Vialle and Fernandez making it three factory Honda riders in the top five, and Jonass matching his second-best Saturday result for the year with sixth.

Herlings’ win put him a further two ahead of the chasing Febvre, who is now 106 points behind “The Bullet”. The start will be all-important tomorrow, and after the amazing race from Gifting last year, we know that we can never be certain of what Uddevalla will throw at us!

Jeffrey Herlings:

"I just did what I had to do. The track wasn't easy and the shadows were already quite low, but I took a really good start together with my teammate, we were first and second, and I could just do my own thing. It's a strong way to start the weekend, so hopefully we can do the same thing tomorrow."

Tim Gajser:

"Overall, all day I'm feeling way better. The track is not the easiest, it's quite sketchy, quite hard and slippery, and it's not easy to ride with a 450 with so much power. I managed to take a solid start. The jump was not the best, but in the first corner I went completely inside and came out third, then I made a quick pass on Tom and I was behind Jeffrey. Myself, Jeffrey and Romain were riding kind of the same pace, and it was good. Hopefully tomorrow we can do the same."

Romain Febvre: