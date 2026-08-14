The fourth round of the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) takes place this weekend at the Unadilla National. Today is the first moto and the second moto will race tomorrow. Here is a recap of the action!
The weekend schedule for WMX, (again moto one this afternoon, moto two is the very last moto of the day on Saturday).
Entering the weekend, the WMX schedule had a long break since their last race at the High Point National on June 19 and 20, but most of the competition has been still racing. Several riders (Mayla Herrick, Jordan Jarvis, Hannah Hodges, Piper Bell, and more) took to the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch , as others were racing other events, like Lachlan Turner, Charli Cannon, and Taylah McCutcheon, who all went down to Australia for the WMX Championship down under. Turner came away with the title.
In terms of the WMX Championship here in the U.S., Turner took the overall win at the first two rounds, but the last High Point round was won by Charli Cannon. Cannon picked up her first overall WMX win here in the USA, after joining the series last year and finishing second in the '25 championship to Turner.
Mayla Herrick is back for just her second professional WMX race after winning the first WMX moto at High Point before a crash and leg injury in the second moto. Could she grab another moto win here today? Will Cannon pick up where she left off in Pennsylvania or will Turner retake a hold on the championship?
First Qualifying Session
The first qualifying session got underway, and it was Lachlan Turner with the fast lap. Turner's 2:23.493 was over three seconds faster than 2:26.427. Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series Brandy Richards is competing here in today's WMX round, as is fellow GNCC competitor Tayla Jones. Richards, who sits second in the WXC GNCC championship standings, was third in the first qualifying session, then Jarvis in fourth, followed by Mikayla Nielsen in fifth.
Unadilla - WMX Qualifying 1August 15, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|15:55.196
|2:23.493
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Charli Cannon
|17:20.112
|2.935
|2:26.427
|Maroochy River, Australia
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Brandy Richards
|16:49.219
|2.154
|2:28.582
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Jordan Jarvis
|15:53.479
|0.192
|2:28.773
|Clayton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Mikayla Nielsen
|16:30.141
|0.634
|2:29.407
|Riverside, CA
|Honda CRF250R
Second Qualifying Session
The second session got underway, and it was again Turner topping the field and she was even faster than the first session as the times improved. This time, it was Turner, Cannon, Mayla Herrick, Richards, and Jarvis rounding out the top five. That order would also round out the top five in overall qualifying.
Unadilla - WMX Qualifying 2August 15, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|15:21.132
|2:22.725
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Charli Cannon
|15:37.877
|1.129
|2:23.855
|Maroochy River, Australia
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Mayla Herrick
|15:31.669
|2.167
|2:26.021
|Thornton, CO
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Brandy Richards
|15:48.763
|0.193
|2:26.214
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Jordan Jarvis
|15:28.061
|1.172
|2:27.385
|Clayton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
Unadilla - WMX Combined QualifyingAugust 15, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|15:21.132
|--
|2:22.725
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Charli Cannon
|15:37.877
|+1.130
|2:23.855
|Maroochy River, Australia
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Mayla Herrick
|15:31.669
|+3.296
|2:26.021
|Thornton, CO
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Brandy Richards
|15:48.763
|+3.489
|2:26.214
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Jordan Jarvis
|15:28.061
|+4.660
|2:27.385
|Clayton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
The first WMX moto will take place shortly and we should be set for a good battle.
First Moto
Right as press day riding started for the 250 and 450 Classes, it started to rain. However, the rain did not last long, as by the time the WMX field loaded into the gates, the rain had stopped and the sun had come out.
The gates dropped and it was Mayla Herrick, Mikayla Nielsen, and Charli Cannon out front. Championship leader Lachlan Turner was in seventh but quickly passed into third by the time they took the green flag at the finish line jump just a few turns into the race! Turner was able to make a pass on Nielsen to take over second and then make a pass on Herrick two turns later to take over the race lead! The #1 started to open up a gap on the #7, as Turner’s lead was about 10 seconds. Cannon had pressure from Herrick as Jordan Jarvis made a pass on Piper Bell to take over fifth place. Then Cannon went down in a turn after Gravity Cavity, giving second to Herrick…but then Herrick went down two sections later and gave second back to Cannon! Nielsen was able to benefit as she moved up to second place.
Turner continued to lead out front as her gap grew and the running order after some passes and mistakes was Turner, Nielsen, Cannon, Jarvis, Bell, Herrick, Lilly-Ann Pettus, Taylah McCutcheon, Nanami Honda, and Hannah Hodges. Cannon regrouped after he crash and was able to repass for second after battling and besting Nielsen.
On the final lap, Turner had opener her gap up to over 18.5 seconds. Cannon had second on lock as Nielsen had a mistake that cost her the final spot on the podium. With a handful of laps to go on the final lap, Herrick (fourth) tried a pass attempt on Jarvis (third) for the spot on the podium, but Jarvis held strong! The two battled literally down to the checkered flag, with Jarvis BARELY holding off Herrick for third place. Just 0.076 seconds separated Jarvis from Herrick! Bell rounded out the top five.
Nielsen ended up scoring 23rd after battling for a podium spot until two laps to go.
Tune in tomorrow to watch the second moto live on Peacock.
Unadilla - WMX Moto 1August 15, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|15:12.397
|2:24.752
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Charli Cannon
|15:28.082
|15.686
|2:27.495
|Maroochy River, Australia
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Jordan Jarvis
|15:33.040
|4.958
|2:28.682
|Clayton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Mayla Herrick
|15:33.116
|0.076
|2:27.382
|Thornton, CO
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Piper Bell
|15:46.886
|13.770
|2:30.243
|Sault Sainte Marie, MI
|KTM 250 SX-F
Jordan Jarvis Brandon Croney Mayla Herrick Brandon Croney Charil Cannon Brandon Croney Mikayla Nielsen Brandon Croney Lachlan Turner Brandon Croney Charli Cannon Brandon Croney Mayla Herrick Brandon Croney Taylah McCutcheon Brandon Croney Lachlan Turner Brandon Croney Mayla Herrick Brandon Croney Lachlan Turner Brandon Croney