First Moto

Right as press day riding started for the 250 and 450 Classes, it started to rain. However, the rain did not last long, as by the time the WMX field loaded into the gates, the rain had stopped and the sun had come out.

The gates dropped and it was Mayla Herrick, Mikayla Nielsen, and Charli Cannon out front. Championship leader Lachlan Turner was in seventh but quickly passed into third by the time they took the green flag at the finish line jump just a few turns into the race! Turner was able to make a pass on Nielsen to take over second and then make a pass on Herrick two turns later to take over the race lead! The #1 started to open up a gap on the #7, as Turner’s lead was about 10 seconds. Cannon had pressure from Herrick as Jordan Jarvis made a pass on Piper Bell to take over fifth place. Then Cannon went down in a turn after Gravity Cavity, giving second to Herrick…but then Herrick went down two sections later and gave second back to Cannon! Nielsen was able to benefit as she moved up to second place.

Turner continued to lead out front as her gap grew and the running order after some passes and mistakes was Turner, Nielsen, Cannon, Jarvis, Bell, Herrick, Lilly-Ann Pettus, Taylah McCutcheon, Nanami Honda, and Hannah Hodges. Cannon regrouped after he crash and was able to repass for second after battling and besting Nielsen.

On the final lap, Turner had opener her gap up to over 18.5 seconds. Cannon had second on lock as Nielsen had a mistake that cost her the final spot on the podium. With a handful of laps to go on the final lap, Herrick (fourth) tried a pass attempt on Jarvis (third) for the spot on the podium, but Jarvis held strong! The two battled literally down to the checkered flag, with Jarvis BARELY holding off Herrick for third place. Just 0.076 seconds separated Jarvis from Herrick! Bell rounded out the top five.

Nielsen ended up scoring 23rd after battling for a podium spot until two laps to go.

Tune in tomorrow to watch the second moto live on Peacock.