Will Ken Roczen Continue to Race After 2026 Concludes? “Man, really it's a difficult one”

Thomas: Okay, final question from me. This is going to be the hardest one. When are we going to get news about 2027 and beyond? I know everybody out there speculating, wondering, and I don't expect an answer here, but is there a timeline that you're thinking about a go or no go for the future?

Roczen: Dude, I've been wrestling with that question for the last couple of months and I've kept pushing it off like, “I’ve still got time,” and “I don’t have anything to worry about it.” But man, it really it's a difficult one. like I feel like I should race. Not just thinking about myself and what I want, but also I think it'd be awesome for the fans. You know, Suzuki hasn't had a #1 in a long time and I haven't had a #1 plate in supercross. So, those are all things to think about, right? Larry [Brooks, Team Manager] hasn't been there the entire year. He should be all ready to go for this following year where I'm thinking, hey, I did this whole season pretty much without Larry. Like, it would be nice to have, I guess, one last hurrah, if you want to call it, and do that. So, I have to make my mind up here soon, but I've said it before many times: over the last couple years, I told my wife, “If the stars align and I can get that championship,” the feeling that it gave me just because I've worked on it for so long and it just it hasn't happened and it was highly unlikely, I was like, “If I get the championship, I'm done. Like, I’m done!” So now I do have the championship, and I have to say it is a bigger question for me just because there's a gigantic monkey off the back. Um it's not like I'm 24, 23, 25 anymore. I'm not saying I'm old by any means, right? But I am at an age where I'm like, man, I've been pro for 17 years. I've done a lot of racing and all of it.

So, man, it's a tough one because part of me obviously wants to race. But there's a big part of me as well that's like, man, I kind of like what I'm doing right now. We’ve had a few months and it’s almost like the longer I'm away from riding, the less it bothers me [not riding]. So, I am just kind of ramping it back up, practicing again, going to the races, I'm hoping that everything falls back into a routine and I'm like, “Oh, yeah, like this is my thing and I'm going to keep going.” Where as of right now, I've kind of been away from riding for a bit and it made me not crave it as much. I have been finding joy in a lot of other things than riding as well. So, it's a little bit of a waiting game, man. I it's a tough one. I feel like I need to make the decision and the reason I'm pushing it out is because I'm waiting for that day or time where I'm like, “No, I'm doing it.” You know what I mean? Like, “Let's just get it done,” and it [the feeling] just hasn't quite been there yet.