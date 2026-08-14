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Watch: Unadilla National Press Day Raw Riding Footage with Barcia, Ferrandis, Cooper, Tomac, Prado, Marchbanks, Hymas, and More

August 14, 2026, 4:00pm
New Berlin, NY UnadillaAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Check out some raw riding footage from Tom Journet's camera here at Unadilla MX ahead of the ninth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Featured riders include: Eli Tomac, Jed Beaton, Justin Barcia, Jorge Prado, Chance Hymas, Julien Beaumer, Garrett Marchbanks, Justin Cooper, Cornelius Tøndel, Dylan Ferrandis, and more!

Video/edit/hosting: Tom Journet

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