Check out some raw riding footage from Tom Journet's camera here at Unadilla MX ahead of the ninth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Featured riders include: Eli Tomac, Jed Beaton, Justin Barcia, Jorge Prado, Chance Hymas, Julien Beaumer, Garrett Marchbanks, Justin Cooper, Cornelius Tøndel, Dylan Ferrandis, and more!

Video/edit/hosting: Tom Journet

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