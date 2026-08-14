Watch: Unadilla National Press Day Raw Riding Footage with Barcia, Ferrandis, Cooper, Tomac, Prado, Marchbanks, Hymas, and More
August 14, 2026, 4:00pm
Check out some raw riding footage from Tom Journet's camera here at Unadilla MX ahead of the ninth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Featured riders include: Eli Tomac, Jed Beaton, Justin Barcia, Jorge Prado, Chance Hymas, Julien Beaumer, Garrett Marchbanks, Justin Cooper, Cornelius Tøndel, Dylan Ferrandis, and more!
Video/edit/hosting: Tom Journet
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- Motocross, WMX
UnadillaSaturday, August 15