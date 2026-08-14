Tom Vialle has been putting in the work in what is his rookie year in the MXGP class of the FIM Motocross World Championship. The winner of the MXGP of Switzerland and a podium finisher at the MXGP of Argentina, MXGP of Trentino and the MXGP of Czech Republic, the 25 year-old member of the Honda HRC Petronas MXGP team is gaining experience and knowledge, and in doing so, is looking forward to the final five Grands Prix of the 2026 MXGP season. A two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion, as well as a double and defending 250SX East Division Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion, the determined pilot straight out of Avignon, France has goals he still wants to hit before the season winds down in Australia in September. In Belgium and getting everything set for this Sunday’s MXGP of Sweden at Uddevalla circuit, Vialle checked in on what comes next.

“Today I was in Belgium training for the GP this weekend in Sweden,” explained Vialle on Friday afternoon from Europe. “I trained on the bike this morning and went and did a little bit of cycling this afternoon. Just another basic day.”

A Grand Prix racetrack he has not rolled out onto in over four years, Vialle weighed in on the hardpack Uddevalla circuit.

“It has been a while since I have raced there,” Vialle pointed out. “The last time was in 2022. It’s a hardpack track, which I always quite like. So it’s going to be my first time there on the 450, so I’m pretty excited to see that. Since I have been there they have changed the layout of the track, so yeah I’m excited to see how the track is. Hopefully, it should be another good weekend.”

Vialle is still relatively new to both the Honda CRF450R as well as the MXGP classification, so he’s utilizing the familiar Grand Prix tracks to learn both the bike and the racecraft of the top division. Not all of the tracks have remained the same, though.

“Yeah, exactly,” said Vialle. “When I came to U.S. I missed three years of racing in Europe, so I had been missing a little bit of time on those tracks. And some of the tracks, they changed the layouts quite a bit. Sweden is one of them. The layout is really different than what I was used to. It’s so nice to learn a new track and it’s nice to learn something new.”