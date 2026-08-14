Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

And we are back! After two weekends off, the final three rounds of Pro Motocross are upon us and I, for one, can't wait to get to it. Both championships are in flux but feel incredibly different as far as the internal makeup. Seven points in the 250 Class separate the leaders and 12 in the premier class. Close, yes, but wildly different dynamics.

The 250 Class has been weaving all over the map, with wild point swings between Cole Davies, Julien Beaumer, and Levi Kitchen. There seemingly is no safe lead. Sure, some of it has been due to mechanical failures and freak crashes. Still, the points are what they are, and giving up 20-30 points on a given weekend isn't championship solvent. As the time draws short, the punitive weekends become fatal. There is not enough time left for a catastrophic stretch. It's crunch time for the kids in the hall, and whoever wants this title has to stand tall.

The 450 Class is and has been a two-man fight at the front, with the Lawrence brothers dominating the series thus far. They've gone a perfect 16-for-16 in moto wins as a family, and I see no signs of them losing the edge. The question now is simple: Can Hunter Lawrence withstand a late onslaught from his freakish younger brother? I do believe the pendulum has swung towards Jett on the raw speed scale. Jett's healthier and learning to compromise for the lesser ankle. All things equal, Jett can turn the fastest laps on the racetrack in August of 2026. Is that enough to make up a 12-point differential in six motos? Can he be perfect? Can he avoid the critical mistake that has plagued him several times this summer? Those are all valid questions, and ones that Hunter is hoping end in a no. Hunter has been phenomenal for his part, too. He's never been this good, this consistent, and this confident. He's going to need all of that and more to seal the deal. So often in this spot, Jett wields a speed weapon too sharp to withstand. Is 2026 finally the year that Hunter's shield holds strong? If not now, when? In 2024 and 2025 in the playoffs, it was heartbreak. This past May, more heartbreak at the hands of Ken Roczen. This August is another chance to make good on what has felt so inevitable yet unconquered all the same.

Back to 'Dilla (Brandon Croney)

Last year, while here at Unadilla MX, we crowned our 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion, Jett Lawrence. Haiden Deegan already had a huge points lead in the 250 Class at that time, but Jo Shimoda went 1-1 on the day and kept the 250 Class title chase alive heading into the Budds Creek National for the final round. Boy, a lot has changed in a year!

As we sit here wrapping up press day, we have two title fights that are alive and well. Through the first eight rounds of the outdoor season, there has not been a single 450 overall podium that hasn't had the Lawrence brother duo standing on it. What's even more impressive is that in all eight rounds, it's been either Jett or Hunter standing on the top spot of the box! (Actually, that streak goes all the way back to Washougal last year, which is the last race someone not named Lawrence won—Chase Sexton.)

The 250 Class, on the other hand, where do we even begin with this one? The top three in the class—Levi Kitchen, Cole Davies, and Julien Beaumer—head into Unadilla all separated by 25 points, with Davies just behind Kitchen, sitting seven points back. It has been a year of ups and downs in the class, as it does not seem that anyone who gets the red plate and the points lead wants to hold onto it for long.

Cole made his Pro Motocross debut here at Unadilla in 2025, although his results were nothing to write home about, as he went 23-23 for 26th overall and did not even score a single point. A week later at Budds Creek, Davies showed his speed, finishing third in the first moto but being credited with a moto win following penalties to Haiden Deegan and Jo Shimoda and then getting 17th in the second moto for a seventh overall to close out the '25 Pro Motocross season.

With three races left and six total motos to go on the year, is Unadilla where we see Davies take command of this 250 championship and make a final run at the title? Four out of the next six motos he will be racing on a track that he got to race on last year and be more familiar with than what he has done in the first eight rounds of the 2026 motocross season. He raced at Ironman Raceway in '24 as a part of Moto Combine (going 2-1 for the overall win) but missed the '25 Ironman National (which was earlier in the schedule last year) as a pro. So no more brand-new tracks for the New Zealand native in this final stretch.

As far as the 450 Class goes, will Hunter take control here and extend his points lead even more over Jett, or will Jett cut into the points lead and play spoiler? And could Haiden Deegan finally get his first moto win in the premier class and shake up the points between the Lawrence brothers?

Adding even more storylines is the fact that Australian MX1 Champion Jed Beaton is here racing and riding with the Lawrence brothers. And KTM has off-road ace Brandy Richards lining up in WMX this weekend, as does Phoenix Racing Honda with Tayla Jones. Hannah Hodges is back in WMX for today and tomorrow after a strong week at Loretta’s, and a ton of riders are coming back from injury, so there is a lot going on!

Unadilla should be epic!

Check out some photos from Brandon Croney.