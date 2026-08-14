Matthes: Malcolm Stewart to Monster Energy Kawasaki for 2027
With the AMA Pro Motocross Championship back in action this weekend following two weekends off, we have some breaking news.
Steve Matthes is reporting that Malcolm Stewart has signed with Monster Energy Kawasaki for the entire 2027 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship.
Here is what Matthes wrote for Racerhead #33 today:
MALCOLM (Matthes)
I tweeted out this a while ago:
We kind of all thought Malcolm would end up on Pipes Suzuki & he still might, he wants SX only but he's got some stuff cooking from what I hear. Maybe back to Star, maybe even #4's Kawi spot for SX only. Stay tuned.— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) July 10, 2026
I mean, we all figured that Malcolm Stewart would end up at Dustin Pipes' HEP Motorsports Suzuki team for 2027 as he wanted a supercross-only deal and Pipes needed a guy. Stewart enjoyed the JGR Suzuki he rode years ago and it seemed like a natural fit. But oh no, Mookie became hot property with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing asking about a third rider for SX-only and then, is that Monster Energy Kawasaki's music playing??? Yeah! It did seem odd as Kawasaki hasn't had more than two guys since, checks notes, forever but as that tweet said, there was interest and maybe it was a Monster Energy AMA Supercross (and SMX Playoffs) only thing, right? Because again, sources VERY close to Malcolm told me many times, his outdoor career was over after this season. Like, VERY, VERY close to Malcolm. Like, maybe Malcolm himself.
But I've since learned that the Kawasaki/Malcolm Stewart thing is going to happen for the #27. And it's for the full SMX season! Who knew? I guess Kawasaki made Stewart an offer he couldn't refuse and he'll go back to motocross next year. Good work for Malcolm and he'll be teamed with Garrett Marchbanks (who we expect to re-up for '27 as well) and...Chase Sexton? We all know things are rocky there with the #4 and Kawasaki but he does have a three-year contract, with two years remaining for 2027 and 2028. So, was this Stewart signing a precursor to letting #4 out of his contract (where we think he will go to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) or is Kawasaki going to run three bikes for the first time in, checks notes again, forever? Stay tuned, I suppose, but either way, it's cool that he's going to be on the same team on which his older brother became one of the sport's all-time greats.
The Malcolm Stewart to Kawi has been done but there was some doubt whether it was for MX also, but looks like it is. Mookie told me a few times he really wanted SX only but also, I’m sure $$$ talks. Good for him!— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) August 10, 2026
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