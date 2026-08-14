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Lucas Coenen Out for MXGP of Sweden This Weekend: “Obviously this is big shame for me and for the team”

August 14, 2026, 10:25am
Lucas Coenen Out for MXGP of Sweden This Weekend: “Obviously this is big shame for me and for the team”
Uddevalla, Sweden MXGP of SwedenFIM Motocross World Championship

The following press release is from KTM:

Lucas Coenen to miss Swedish MXGP to continue hip recovery

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP star Lucas Coenen will not contest this weekend’s Grand Prix of Sweden, round 15 of 19 in the 2026 FIM World Championship, as the Belgian continues to recover and rehab from his left hip injury.

Coenen has been convalescing and undergoing treatment to improve sciatic nerve damage that saw him miss races in Czech Republic and Belgium due to the pain. The former red plate holder and winner of five GPs this season, had been making progress with his rehab.

However, together with the Red Bull KTM team and the team's physio, the 19-year-old decided that the trip to Uddevalla this weekend has come too soon, and a return to racing at this point could cause a setback and more complications.

The plan is to maintain the intense course of treatment and then assess - on a day-by-day basis - Lucas’ capability to once again steer his KTM 450 SX-F in the premier class.

Lucas Coenen:

“Obviously this is big shame for me and for the team. It was already tough to miss my home GP and I hoped the extra days would let me get fit for Sweden but we ran out of time. I still have some pain and another crash could put us back to the beginning or create something worse. I feel I am getting close to fitness but not yet.”

Davide De Carli, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing De Carli Team Manager:

“This is hard for Lucas and his family but this is an injury that you cannot rush. You need to be as close as possible to 100% to do anything in MXGP and he is simply not ready for Sweden. All we can do is keep making treatment and keep patient. In the meantime ,we’ll do all we can to help Sacha in MX2 and just hope that both brothers can be racing together soon because the GPs will count down very fast to the end of the season.”

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Sweden

     EMX125 & EMX250
    Sunday, August 16
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      August 15 - 7:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      August 15 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 1 
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      August 15 - 8:55 AM
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    • EMX250 Race 1 
      Live
      August 15 - 9:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      August 15 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      August 15 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 2 
      Live
      August 16 - 3:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 2 
      Live
      August 16 - 5:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      August 16 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      August 16 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      August 16 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
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      August 16 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      August 16 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2
      August 16 - 11:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of Sweden MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Image courtesy of KTM

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