The following press release is from KTM:

Lucas Coenen to miss Swedish MXGP to continue hip recovery

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP star Lucas Coenen will not contest this weekend’s Grand Prix of Sweden, round 15 of 19 in the 2026 FIM World Championship, as the Belgian continues to recover and rehab from his left hip injury.

Coenen has been convalescing and undergoing treatment to improve sciatic nerve damage that saw him miss races in Czech Republic and Belgium due to the pain. The former red plate holder and winner of five GPs this season, had been making progress with his rehab.

However, together with the Red Bull KTM team and the team's physio, the 19-year-old decided that the trip to Uddevalla this weekend has come too soon, and a return to racing at this point could cause a setback and more complications.

The plan is to maintain the intense course of treatment and then assess - on a day-by-day basis - Lucas’ capability to once again steer his KTM 450 SX-F in the premier class.

Lucas Coenen:

“Obviously this is big shame for me and for the team. It was already tough to miss my home GP and I hoped the extra days would let me get fit for Sweden but we ran out of time. I still have some pain and another crash could put us back to the beginning or create something worse. I feel I am getting close to fitness but not yet.”

Davide De Carli, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing De Carli Team Manager: