Jorge Prado Re-Ups with Red Bull KTM
What a difference a year makes. At this time in 2026 Jorge Prado was struggling big time with his relationship and performances with Monster Energy Kawasaki, but no one was quite sure what would happen next. Could he get out of his Kawasaki deal? Would he find a suitor even if he did?
First, Prado went to work getting out of his Kawasaki deal. Then, as luck would have it, a slot was about to open up at KTM. Tom Vialle pointed out of the 250SX division of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which promoted the Frenchman into the 450 class. KTM offered Vialle a one-year deal for the 450s, but the Honda HRC Petronas MXGP team swooped in with a better, multi-year offer, so Vialle headed back to Europe. This left an opening at KTM in America, and eventually Prado was able to get out of his Kawasaki deal and return to the Austrian group where he had done all of his winning.
This led to a revelation of a season in supercross, where Prado turned heads with speed and podiums in his first full season in stadiums. He's yet to net a win in Pro Motocross, but sits fourth in the standings. Overall, a much, much better year for Prado, and now Red Bull KTM has announced a multi-year renewal with the Spainish rider. The team PR is below:
RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING RE-SIGNS Jorge Prado IN MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION
MURRIETA, Calif. – Jorge Prado has re-signed with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to remain in the SuperMotocross World Championship for 2027, spanning across the AMA Supercross Championship, AMA Pro Motocross Championship and SMX Playoffs as part of a multi-year contract extension.
The 25-year-old has been outstanding upon reuniting with Red Bull KTM this season, achieving two 450SX podium results in Supercross, and already standing on the 450MX podium twice across the first eight rounds of the outdoors. He is currently positioned third in the combined 450SMX standings.
Prado first partnered with the Austrian manufacturer over a decade ago, making his full-time Red Bull KTM Factory Racing debut in the FIM Motocross World Championship in 2017. The Spaniard went on to clinch a pair of MX2 titles in 2018 and 2019, followed by consecutive MXGP crowns in 2023-2024.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|713
|25
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|494
|22
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|458
|20
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|389
|18
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|355
|17
Next season will see Prado continue to gain experience in United States competition on board the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION together with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team, targeting ongoing success with the goal of becoming a title contender throughout the SMX categories in the future.
"I'm really happy to have re-signed with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team, because we've had great past seasons winning in MXGP, and this past year was great in Supercross – we achieved some podiums, had a couple of heat race wins, and now we've been very strong outdoors. I'm just happy to be working with this great group of people for the future, so I am super-excited and hopeful that we can achieve our goals."
Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:
"We’re excited to have Jorge continue with KTM. Jorge and KTM have agreed to a contract extension, and our entire team is looking forward to seeing him continue to develop his Supercross and motocross skills here in the United States. We were all impressed by how quickly he adapted to Supercross in 2026. His confidence and speed, particularly through the whoops, stood out as one of his greatest strengths in one of the most demanding sections of the track. Jorge has shown tremendous willingness to learn, and we believe his best years are ahead of him. We’re looking forward to this next chapter, supporting him, and seeing his growth and success with KTM in the future."