What a difference a year makes. At this time in 2026 Jorge Prado was struggling big time with his relationship and performances with Monster Energy Kawasaki, but no one was quite sure what would happen next. Could he get out of his Kawasaki deal? Would he find a suitor even if he did?

First, Prado went to work getting out of his Kawasaki deal. Then, as luck would have it, a slot was about to open up at KTM. Tom Vialle pointed out of the 250SX division of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which promoted the Frenchman into the 450 class. KTM offered Vialle a one-year deal for the 450s, but the Honda HRC Petronas MXGP team swooped in with a better, multi-year offer, so Vialle headed back to Europe. This left an opening at KTM in America, and eventually Prado was able to get out of his Kawasaki deal and return to the Austrian group where he had done all of his winning.

This led to a revelation of a season in supercross, where Prado turned heads with speed and podiums in his first full season in stadiums. He's yet to net a win in Pro Motocross, but sits fourth in the standings. Overall, a much, much better year for Prado, and now Red Bull KTM has announced a multi-year renewal with the Spainish rider. The team PR is below:

RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING RE-SIGNS Jorge Prado IN MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION

MURRIETA, Calif. – Jorge Prado has re-signed with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to remain in the SuperMotocross World Championship for 2027, spanning across the AMA Supercross Championship, AMA Pro Motocross Championship and SMX Playoffs as part of a multi-year contract extension.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding upon reuniting with Red Bull KTM this season, achieving two 450SX podium results in Supercross, and already standing on the 450MX podium twice across the first eight rounds of the outdoors. He is currently positioned third in the combined 450SMX standings.

Prado first partnered with the Austrian manufacturer over a decade ago, making his full-time Red Bull KTM Factory Racing debut in the FIM Motocross World Championship in 2017. The Spaniard went on to clinch a pair of MX2 titles in 2018 and 2019, followed by consecutive MXGP crowns in 2023-2024.