The ninth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Unadilla MX Park in New Berlin, New York. The Unadilla National is also the fourth round of the six-round Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony.
What you need to know the most for the Unadilla National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.
Starting this weekend, the three final rounds of Pro Motocross will feature live coverage of Friday's press day riding for free. Plus, the live Friday coverage will include the first WMX moto at all three rounds. Tune into the SuperMotocross YouTube channel on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern to watch press day and the first WMX moto in the hour-long coverage.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round 15 MXGP of Sweden (round 15 of 19). You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com and catch the second MX2 moto live on Sunday on CBS Sports at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is on summer break and will be back in action at The John Penton GNCC on September 18.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of SwedenEMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, August 16
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveAugust 15 - 7:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveAugust 15 - 8:10 AM
- EMX125 Race 1LiveAugust 15 - 8:55 AM
- EMX250 Race 1LiveAugust 15 - 9:40 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveAugust 15 - 10:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveAugust 15 - 11:15 AM
- EMX125 Race 2LiveAugust 16 - 3:35 AM
- EMX250 Race 2LiveAugust 16 - 5:25 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveAugust 16 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveAugust 16 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveAugust 16 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveAugust 16 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveAugust 16 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2August 16 - 11:00 PM
-
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross, WMX
Local Time () Track Time (EDT) Saturday 7:00am – 2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens 7:15am – 7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi 7:30am – 7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi 8:00am – 8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:20am – 8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:35am – 8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance 8:50am – 9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:10am – 9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:30am – 9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance 9:50am – 10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes 10:10am – 10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes 10:30am – 10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes 10:50am – 11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes 11:05am – 11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance 11:35am – 11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race 11:50am – 12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race 12:05pm – 12:15pm 12:05pm – 12:15pm WMX Practice 12:20pm – 1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance 12:30pm – 1:00pm 12:30pm – 1:00pm OPENING CEREMONIES 12:41pm 12:41pm 250 First Call 12:51pm 12:51pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 1:01pm 1:01pm 250 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction 1:11pm – 1:46pm 1:11pm – 1:46pm 250 Class Moto #1 1:46pm – 2:00pm 1:46pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews 1:40pm 1:40pm 450 First Call 1:50pm 1:50pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction 2:10pm – 2:45pm 2:10pm – 2:45pm 450 Class Moto #1 2:45pm – 3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews 2:45pm – 3:05pm 2:45pm – 3:05pm Halftime 2:45pm 2:45pm WMX First Call 2:55pm 2:55pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 3:05pm 3:05pm WMX Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction 3:11pm 3:11pm WMX Moto #2 12Min+1 Lap 3:30pm – 3:40pm 3:30pm – 3:40pm WMX Winners Circle 3:17pm 3:17pm 250 First Call 3:27pm 3:27pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 3:37pm 3:37pm 250 Class Sight Lap 3:45pm – 4:20pm 3:45pm – 4:20pm 250 Class Moto #2 4:20pm – 4:35pm 4:20pm – 4:35pm 250 Winners Circle 4:16pm 4:16pm 450 First Call 4:26pm 4:26pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 4:36pm 4:36pm 450 Class Sight Lap 4:44pm – 5:20pm 4:44pm – 5:20pm 450 Class Moto #2 5:20pm – 5:35pm 5:20pm – 5:35pm 450 Winners Circle 5:40pm – 5:50pm 5:40pm – 5:50pm WMX Press Conference 5:50pm – 6:05pm 5:50pm – 6:05pm 250 Press Conference 6:05pm – 6:20pm 6:05pm – 6:20pm 450 Press Conference
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: Times local to New Berlin, New York (Eastern time zone)
Other Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!
Click through the full program below!
General Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Unadilla National
Unadilla National Injury Report
Unadilla National Entry Lists
Unadilla - 250 Provisional Entry ListAugust 15, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|13
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|34
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Unadilla - 450 Provisional Entry ListAugust 15, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Unadilla - WMX Provisional Entry ListAugust 15, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|New
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|10
|Taylah McCutcheon
|Australia
|Kawasaki KX250
|13
|Ariana Scovel Tavares
|Apache Junction, AZ
|GasGas MC 250 (WMX Only)
|23
|Mayla Herrick
|Thornton, CO
|Honda CRF250R
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Sweden
EMX125 Presente by FMF Racing ENTRY LIST
Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows
Follow
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Other Info
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York
Track Address: 5986 NY-8, New Berlin, NY 13411
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Unadilla National
Track Map
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
2026 Championship Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|293
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|286
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|268
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|238
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|230
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|293
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|286
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|268
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|238
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|230
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|132
|2
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|123
|3
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|102
|4
|Mikayla Nielsen
|Riverside, CA
|101
|5
|Taylah McCutcheon
|Australia
|99
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Guillem Farres
|673
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|626
|3
|Camden McLellan
|608
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|598
|5
|Liam Everts
|542
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|675
|2
|Romain Febvre
|571
|3
|Lucas Coenen
|566
|4
|Tim Gajser
|534
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|450