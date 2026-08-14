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Unadilla
Sat Aug 15
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  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
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  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Michael Mosiman
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  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Taylah McCutcheon
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How to Watch: Unadilla National and MXGP of Sweden TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Unadilla National and MXGP of Sweden TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

August 14, 2026, 7:00am
Uddevalla, Sweden MXGP of SwedenFIM Motocross World Championship

The ninth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Unadilla MX Park in New Berlin, New York. The Unadilla National is also the fourth round of the six-round Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony.

What you need to know the most for the Unadilla National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

Starting this weekend, the three final rounds of Pro Motocross will feature live coverage of Friday's press day riding for free. Plus, the live Friday coverage will include the first WMX moto at all three rounds. Tune into the SuperMotocross YouTube channel on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern to watch press day and the first WMX moto in the hour-long coverage.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round 15 MXGP of Sweden (round 15 of 19). You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com and catch the second MX2 moto live on Sunday on CBS Sports at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is on summer break and will be back in action at The John Penton GNCC on September 18.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Unadilla Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule WMX TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Get your MXGP-TV pass today

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Sweden

     EMX125 & EMX250
    Sunday, August 16
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      August 15 - 7:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      August 15 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 1 
      Live
      August 15 - 8:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 1 
      Live
      August 15 - 9:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      August 15 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      August 15 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 2 
      Live
      August 16 - 3:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 2 
      Live
      August 16 - 5:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      August 16 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      August 16 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      August 16 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      August 16 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      August 16 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2
      August 16 - 11:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of Sweden MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross, WMX

    Unadilla

     Saturday, August 15
    Unadilla MX
    New Berlin, NY United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EDT)
    Saturday
    7:00am2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:20am8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:35am8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance
    8:50am9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:10am9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:30am9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance
    9:50am10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes Peacock
    10:10am10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes Peacock
    10:30am10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes
    10:50am11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes
    11:05am11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance
    11:35am11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race
    11:50am12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race
    12:05pm12:15pm 12:05pm – 12:15pm WMX Practice
    12:20pm1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance
    12:30pm1:00pm 12:30pm – 1:00pm OPENING CEREMONIES
    12:41pm 12:41pm 250 First Call Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:51pm 12:51pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:01pm 1:01pm 250 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:11pm1:46pm 1:11pm – 1:46pm 250 Class Moto #1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:46pm2:00pm 1:46pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews
    1:40pm 1:40pm 450 First Call
    1:50pm 1:50pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction
    2:10pm2:45pm 2:10pm – 2:45pm 450 Class Moto #1
    2:45pm3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews
    2:45pm3:05pm 2:45pm – 3:05pm Halftime
    2:45pm 2:45pm WMX First Call
    2:55pm 2:55pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    3:05pm 3:05pm WMX Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction
    3:11pm 3:11pm WMX Moto #2 12Min+1 Lap
    3:30pm3:40pm 3:30pm – 3:40pm WMX Winners Circle
    3:17pm 3:17pm 250 First Call
    3:27pm 3:27pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    3:37pm 3:37pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    3:45pm4:20pm 3:45pm – 4:20pm 250 Class Moto #2
    4:20pm4:35pm 4:20pm – 4:35pm 250 Winners Circle
    4:16pm 4:16pm 450 First Call
    4:26pm 4:26pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    4:36pm 4:36pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    4:44pm5:20pm 4:44pm – 5:20pm 450 Class Moto #2
    5:20pm5:35pm 5:20pm – 5:35pm 450 Winners Circle
    5:40pm5:50pm 5:40pm – 5:50pm WMX Press Conference
    5:50pm6:05pm 5:50pm – 6:05pm 250 Press Conference
    6:05pm6:20pm 6:05pm – 6:20pm 450 Press Conference
Unadilla Motocross Schedule WMX Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: Times local to New Berlin, New York (Eastern time zone)

Unadilla National race day schedule
Unadilla National race day schedule MX Sports Pro Racing
WMX Unadilla National race day schedule
WMX Unadilla National race day schedule MX Sports Pro Racing

Other Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!

Click through the full program below!

General Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Pro Motocross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Unadilla National

Unadilla National Race Center

Unadilla National Injury Report

Unadilla National Entry Lists

Motocross

Unadilla - 250 Provisional Entry List

August 15, 2026
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Revised: August 7 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
13 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
29 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
34 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Entry List
Motocross

Unadilla - 450 Provisional Entry List

August 15, 2026
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Revised: August 2 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
18 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Full Entry List
WMX

Unadilla - WMX Provisional Entry List

August 15, 2026
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Revised: August 11 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner New Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia Honda CRF250R Works Edition
10 Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia Kawasaki KX250
13 Ariana Scovel Tavares Ariana Scovel Tavares Apache Junction, AZ United States GasGas MC 250 (WMX Only)
23 Mayla Herrick Mayla Herrick Thornton, CO United States Honda CRF250R
Full Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Sweden

TIMETABLE

MXGP ENTRY LIST

MX2 ENTRY LIST

EMX250 ENTRY LIST

EMX125 Presente by FMF Racing ENTRY LIST

Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

2026 250 Pro Motocross Preview Show Sun May 24 2026 250 Pro Motocross Preview Show 2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show Fri May 22 2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show

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Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York
Track Address: 5986 NY-8, New Berlin, NY 13411

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT 

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Unadilla National

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2026 Unadilla National Fan Map
2026 Unadilla National Fan Map MX Sports Pro Racing

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP of Sweden layout
MXGP of Sweden layout MXGP

2026 Championship Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 293
2Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 286
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 268
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 238
5Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 230
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 293
2Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 286
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 268
4Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 238
5Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 230
Full Standings
WMX

WMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 132
2Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia 123
3Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 102
4Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen Riverside, CA United States 101
5Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia 99
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 673
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 626
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 608
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 598
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 542
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 675
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 571
3Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 534
5Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 450
Full Standings
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