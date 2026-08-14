The ninth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Unadilla MX Park in New Berlin, New York. The Unadilla National is also the fourth round of the six-round Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony.

What you need to know the most for the Unadilla National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

Starting this weekend, the three final rounds of Pro Motocross will feature live coverage of Friday's press day riding for free. Plus, the live Friday coverage will include the first WMX moto at all three rounds. Tune into the SuperMotocross YouTube channel on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern to watch press day and the first WMX moto in the hour-long coverage.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is in action this weekend with the round 15 MXGP of Sweden (round 15 of 19). You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com and catch the second MX2 moto live on Sunday on CBS Sports at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is on summer break and will be back in action at The John Penton GNCC on September 18.

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AMA Pro Motocross Championship