Welcome back to the Unadilla National for round nine of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship!

Have a listen to a handful of the riders that will be lining up tomorrow such as Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, Dylan Ferrandis, Cornelius Tøndel, Garrett Marchbanks, Jed Beaton, Lux Turner, Parker Ross, Dilan Schwartz, Cole Timboe, and Chance Hymas.

Interviews: Jason Weigandt

Video/Edit: Tom Journet