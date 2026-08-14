Eli Tomac Opens Up on Return After Injury: "It was too early of a comeback from what the injury I had at Pala"
August 14, 2026, 3:35pm
Welcome back to the Unadilla National for round nine of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship!
Have a listen to a handful of the riders that will be lining up tomorrow such as Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, Dylan Ferrandis, Cornelius Tøndel, Garrett Marchbanks, Jed Beaton, Lux Turner, Parker Ross, Dilan Schwartz, Cole Timboe, and Chance Hymas.
Interviews: Jason Weigandt
Video/Edit: Tom Journet
- Motocross, WMX
UnadillaSaturday, August 15