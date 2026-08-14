Behind Carson Brown's All Balls Racing KTM 380

Here she is.

Carson Brown's All Balls Racing 2001 KTM 380 EXC "Lady" Build started with a simple idea: take an iconic two-stroke and build something that blends old-school character with modern reliability.

The goal wasn't for the bike to just look the part...

But to build a bike that rode like new.

To make sure the bike was ready for the challenge, Carson gave it a complete All Balls Racing refresh.

From the fuel system and brakes to suspension, chassis, bearings, and engine components, nearly every critical wear item was addressed.

The result? A KTM 380 that's fully refreshed, event-ready, and built to be ridden. Headlight included.