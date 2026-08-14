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Behind Carson Brown's All Balls Racing KTM 380 "Lady" Build

August 14, 2026, 2:30pm
Behind Carson Brown's All Balls Racing KTM 380

Here she is.

Carson Brown's All Balls Racing 2001 KTM 380 EXC "Lady" Build started with a simple idea: take an iconic two-stroke and build something that blends old-school character with modern reliability.

The goal wasn't for the bike to just look the part...

But to build a bike that rode like new.

To make sure the bike was ready for the challenge, Carson gave it a complete All Balls Racing refresh.

From the fuel system and brakes to suspension, chassis, bearings, and engine components, nearly every critical wear item was addressed.

The result? A KTM 380 that's fully refreshed, event-ready, and built to be ridden. Headlight included.

CB910 ABR Lady Build
CB910 ABR Lady Build All Balls Racing

For the "Lady" build, Carson relied on All Balls Racing, Vertex, and Hot Rods components throughout the project, including:

Fuel System

• Carburetor Rebuild Kit
• Fuel Tap Repair Kit
• Fuel Valve Kit

Brake System

• Master Cylinder Rebuild Kit
• Clutch Master Cylinder Kit
• Clutch Slave Cylinder Kit
• Caliper Rebuild Kit
• Caliper Piston Kit
• Caliper Bolt Kit
• Rear Brake Pedal Kit
• Sintered Brake Pads
• Brake Pad Kit Sintered
• Brake Rotor

Wheels & Chassis

• Wheel Bearing Kit
• Wheel Spacer Kit
• Steering Bearing Kit
• Swing Arm Bearing Kit
• Shock Bearing Kit
• Chain Roller

Suspension

• Fork and Dust Seal Kit
• Fork Bushing Kit
• Rear Shock Seal Head

Engine & Drivetrain

• Crank Shaft Seal Kit
• Countershaft Seal Kit
• Cast Replica Piston Kit – Vertex
• Wrist Pin Bearing – Hot Rods
• Complete Gasket Kit with Seals – Vertex
• Crankcase Gasket – Vertex
• Ignition Cover Gasket – Vertex
• Clutch Cover Gasket – Vertex
• Water Pump Rebuild Kit – Vertex

Electrical

• Regulator, Electronic & Rectifier

All of these parts and components together resulted in a bike that captures everything riders love about two-strokes: simplicity, character, and a whole lot of fun.

Want to hear how the build came together?

Tune in to the All Balls Racing Podcast as Carson Brown breaks down the vision behind the KTM 380 "Lady" Build, the challenges of the restoration, and what it took to get the bike ready for Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South.

Whether you're restoring a classic machine or refreshing the bike already in your garage, All Balls Racing Group has the parts you need to get the job done right.

Ask for it at your local dealer

Check Out All Balls Racing

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