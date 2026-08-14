The Beta Boys

Washougal was fantastic for Benny Bloss and Mitchell Oldenburg. Bloss went 10-10 for the second week in a row, and Oldenburg took 15th overall, by far his best result of the season. The next closest was 19th overall. The Liqui Moly Beta team doesn’t have much experience racing AMA Pro Motocross, but judging by how things have gone lately, it seems as though they might be figuring some things out. Will they the Beta Boys keep pushing at Unadilla? -Hansel

Reload

Things did not go well for Eli Tomac at the last two rounds coming back from injury. In the four motos he’s races since hurting his neck at the season opener, he’s gone 9-12-14-14, which is perplexing. If you think Tomac is happy with these results, despite coming back from injury, you’re crazy. You know he put in work during the break. Will it show when Pro Motocross reconvenes this weekend? -Hansel

Home Race

Justin Barcia has been looking great lately, and the best two results of his season, fifth and seventh overall, have come at the last two races. The timing couldn’t be better, either, as Unadilla is Barcia’s home race. He hasn’t been dominant at Unadilla, but a home race is still a home race. With Barcia seemingly on the rise, will his results get a bump from the hometown crowd? -Hansel

WMX

The Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony returns to action this weekend as their season has been on a break since High Point. High Point was the first race in a long time where current champion, and points leader, Lala Turner did not win. Rookie Mayla Herrick won the first moto and went down in the first turn of the second moto. Charli Cannon would go on to win the second moto and the overall. How will the second half of the season look? Will Cannon go on a streak or will Turner recover to win her third straight championship? -Sarah Whitmore

Remember you can watch today's press day riding AND the first WMX moto live on YouTube below.