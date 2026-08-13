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Zach Osborne to Race Final Three Pro Motocross Rounds with Beta

August 13, 2026, 2:15pm
Zach Osborne to Race Final Three Pro Motocross Rounds with Beta
New Berlin, NY UnadillaAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

On this afternoon's Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show, Zach Osborne has confirmed he will race the final three rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, starting with this weekend's Unadilla National.

After picking up two titles at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch (Junior 25+ and Open Pro Sport), the Beta brand ambassador has confirmed he will race the final three rounds of Pro Motocross.

Osborne, who last raced Pro Motocross at the Thunder Valley National on June 5, 2021, before announcing his retirement in the fall several months later, will compete on a #168 Beta 450 RX.

The 2020 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion noted he is not in a position to commit to a full Pro Motocross circuit but said, “Three of my favorite tracks anywhere... it just kinda of all lined up.”

Osborne said he is 36 years old and “15 pounds over fighting weight” but is going to do his best to test the bike in Pro Motocross race environments. 

“My only real goal is to be top ten in qualifying,” Osborne said to host Steve Matthes. “In the motos, I really don’t know. …I just hope I’m not getting my teeth kicked in. I’m going there to learn about our bike, our team, learn how we can be better on race day.”

Osborne will continue to work with Beta brand ambassador through 2028.

So, what is a realistic overall finish for Osborne this weekend? 

Zach Osborne's 2021 Pro Motocross Results in Final Season

Zach Osborne

Zach Osborne

Abingdon, VA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
16
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 5, 2021 Husqvarna FC 450
10
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 1 		450May 29, 2021 Husqvarna FC 450
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