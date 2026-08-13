Women’s Motocross Championship Returns to Action at Unadilla for Final Three Rounds of 2026 Campaign
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
Women’s Motocross Championship Returns to Action at Unadilla for Final Three Rounds of 2026 Campaign
Lachlan Turner & Charli Cannon Set to Resume Captivating Rivalry, Title Fight
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After a near two-month midsummer break the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) is set to make its anticipated return to action this weekend from Central New York’s legendary Unadilla MX, the oldest track in American motocross. The second half of the six-round championship awaits at this weekend’s ELF Lubricants Unadilla National, which will resume the captivating title fight between Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha’s Lachlan Turner and Quad Lock Honda’s Charli Cannon.
- Motocross, WMX
UnadillaSaturday, August 15
Unadilla was the site of last year’s closest battle between the championship leading duo and ultimately spawned the thrilling rivalry that has unfolded this summer. While Turner came out on top at the first two rounds at Hangtown and Thunder Valley, Cannon was able to seize the momentum heading into the break with a breakthrough first stateside victory at High Point in June. As a result, nine points separate Turner and Cannon with three rounds and six motos remaining.
Adding to the intrigue of the rivalry was their recent head-to-head showdown down under in Australia during the ProMX Championship, where Cannon was the reigning champion and Turner assumed the role of her primary challenger. While it was Turner who ultimately came away with the title, it wasn’t without tension as she and Cannon fought hard every step of the way and even came together at one point fighting for the win. Now, it’s Cannon’s turn to try and return the favor and attempt to unseat Turner from her WMX reign.
Also not to be overlooked is Dusty Rocks Yamaha's Jordan Jarvis, SLR Honda's Mikayla Nielsen, and Partzilla Blaster Power PRMX Kawasaki’s Taylah McCutcheon. No rider in the WMX has more experience than Jarvis and it's one of the primary reasons she sits third in the championship halfway through the season. Additional gate drops in the Canadian Triple Crown Series, where she currently sits atop the championship standings, and a runner-up effort at Loretta Lynn's have Jarvis ready to do battle at Unadilla.
For Nielsen and McCutcheon, both riders have podium finishes to their name this summer and are two of the best starters in the WMX field. In fact, McCutcheon boasts the best starting average in the championship and was in the thick of the fight in Australia alongside Turner and Cannon. With the extended break to rest up and get some additional racing under their belt, both riders will be even better when the gate drops at Unadilla.
As arguably the most storied venue in American motocross, Unadilla provides a unique challenge with its sprawling, natural terrain layout that takes full advantage of the rolling hills of the Unadilla Valley. It has stayed true to its roots, which span 54 years, providing an old school feel that has blended perfectly into the motocross’ modern era. With its wide racing surface, multitude of elevation changes, and several of the most iconic obstacles in the sport, Unadilla will provide an opportunity for the stars of the WMX to hang it out, which should lend itself to the best racing of the season thus far.
On-track action for the WMX at Unadilla will span two days, with qualifying and the weekend’s first 12 Minutes + 1 Lap moto scheduled for Friday, August 14. The women will return to the track on Saturday, August 15, for a midday warm-up before contesting Moto 2 in between the first and second motos of the 450SMX and 250SMX classes.
Dusty Rocks Yamaha's Jordan Jarvis sits third in the championship and will come into the weekend with a significant number of gate drops under her belt during the break. Align Media SLR Honda's Mikayla Nielsen has been a consistent podium contender this summer and will look to capture her first top-three result since the opening round. Align Media Partzilla Blaster Power PRMX Kawasaki's Taylah McCutcheon will look to continue what has been an impressive first season of competition on U.S. soil. Align Media
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|132
|2
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|123
|3
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|102
|4
|Mikayla Nielsen
|Riverside, CA
|101
|5
|Taylah McCutcheon
|Australia
|99