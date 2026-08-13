Women’s Motocross Championship Returns to Action at Unadilla for Final Three Rounds of 2026 Campaign

Unadilla was the site of last year’s closest battle between the championship leading duo and ultimately spawned the thrilling rivalry that has unfolded this summer. While Turner came out on top at the first two rounds at Hangtown and Thunder Valley, Cannon was able to seize the momentum heading into the break with a breakthrough first stateside victory at High Point in June. As a result, nine points separate Turner and Cannon with three rounds and six motos remaining.

Adding to the intrigue of the rivalry was their recent head-to-head showdown down under in Australia during the ProMX Championship, where Cannon was the reigning champion and Turner assumed the role of her primary challenger. While it was Turner who ultimately came away with the title, it wasn’t without tension as she and Cannon fought hard every step of the way and even came together at one point fighting for the win. Now, it’s Cannon’s turn to try and return the favor and attempt to unseat Turner from her WMX reign.