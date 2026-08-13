Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy dislocated his wrist in Denver. He should be back for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.

Chase Sexton – Knee | Out

Sexton is out for the year due to a torn ACL which he sustained on media day at Thunder Valley.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | In

Stewart hasn’t raced since tweaking his knee at Pala. He’ll make his return this weekend at Unadilla.

250 Class

Deacon Denno – Collarbone | In

Denno will return to racing at Unadilla after breaking his collarbone at Southwick.

Caden Dudney – Banged Up | In

Dudney crashed during qualifying at Washougal and as a precaution he sat the rest of the day out. He’s good to go for Unadilla.

Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out

Hammaker is out for the season due to a shoulder injury sustained in a nasty crash at High Point.

Derek Kelley – Arm | Out

Kelley broke his humerus at High Point. He’s looking to return for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.

Nick Romano – Back | Out

Romano sustained a compression fracture to his T-6 vertebrae and an acute fracture to his T-5 vertebrae at Southwick. He’s out for Unadilla.

Coty Schock – Wrist | Out

Schock will miss the rest of the season due to an injured lunate bone.

Jo Shimoda – Collarbone, Head | Out

Shimoda went down during qualifying at Southwick and broke his collarbone and sustained a concussion. He's working toward being ready for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.