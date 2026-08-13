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Updates on Plessinger, Cooper, Marchbanks, Craig, Stewart, and More for Unadilla National

Updates on Plessinger, Cooper, Marchbanks, Craig, Stewart, and More for Unadilla National

August 13, 2026, 1:00pm
New Berlin, NY UnadillaAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The ninth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the Unadilla National in New Berlin, New York. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | In

Cooper will return to racing at Unadilla after sustaining a concussion at Hangtown.

Christian Craig – Back | In

Craig will return to Pro Motocross at Unadilla after missing time due to a T-3 spinous process fracture.

Garrett Marchbanks – Shoulder | In

Marchbanks had a bad crash at Washougal and banged up his shoulder. He’s in for Unadilla.

Aaron Plessinger – Tailbone | In

Plessinger hasn’t raced since RedBud, where he sustained a tailbone injury, but he’ll be back for Unadilla.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy dislocated his wrist in Denver. He should be back for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.

Chase Sexton – Knee | Out

Sexton is out for the year due to a torn ACL which he sustained on media day at Thunder Valley.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | In

Stewart hasn’t raced since tweaking his knee at Pala. He’ll make his return this weekend at Unadilla.

250 Class

Deacon Denno – Collarbone | In

Denno will return to racing at Unadilla after breaking his collarbone at Southwick.

Caden Dudney – Banged Up | In

Dudney crashed during qualifying at Washougal and as a precaution he sat the rest of the day out. He’s good to go for Unadilla.

Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out

Hammaker is out for the season due to a shoulder injury sustained in a nasty crash at High Point.

Derek Kelley – Arm | Out

Kelley broke his humerus at High Point. He’s looking to return for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.

Nick Romano – Back | Out

Romano sustained a compression fracture to his T-6 vertebrae and an acute fracture to his T-5 vertebrae at Southwick. He’s out for Unadilla.

Coty Schock – Wrist | Out

Schock will miss the rest of the season due to an injured lunate bone.

Jo Shimoda – Collarbone, Head | Out

Shimoda went down during qualifying at Southwick and broke his collarbone and sustained a concussion. He's working toward being ready for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.

Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out

Swoll is out for the season due to an injury to his right Achilles.

Enzo Temmerman – Concussion | Out

Temmerman sustained a concussion at High Point and is out indefinitely.

Max Vohland – Hand | Out

Vohland originally hoped to return to racing at Unadilla after fracturing his hand at High Point, but it didn’t heal up in time. He’s looking to return for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.

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