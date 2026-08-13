Turner began the year as a consistent threat for top 10 finishes during the Supercross 250SX West Region and notably showcased his speed and talent on several occasions during Heat Races. Initially hampered by two wrist fractures suffered during the offseason, he refused to let that slow his progress and development in the Supercross discipline and ultimately secured a 10th-place finish in the final standings, anchored by a career-best sixth-place finish.

The transition into the summer Pro Motocross Championship saw Turner make waves with a breakout ride in the 250MX Class at the opening round, where he captured a career-best outdoor result of seventh. Since then, he’s continued to fight through adversity and multiple instances of heartbreak and misfortune to show he’s a consistent top 10 rider with tremendous upside. Turner currently sits 17th in a deep field of talent, with three races remaining.

“Inking my deal for the next two years feels amazing. The team and myself are building together to get to the next step, and I believe the next two years with Toyota Redlands BarX Racing will be amazing and we are going to surprise a lot of people,” said Turner. “Within the first few weeks of being here I knew that I really enjoyed being a part of this team and it’s only been up from there. Everyone on the team works well together and it’s a good environment to excel in.”

What lies ahead for Turner and BarX is the SMX Playoffs, where Turner showed prowess on the hybrid track layouts last year. He currently sits 16th in the combined 250SMX Class standings and is poised to improve his seeding over the final three rounds of the regular season.

“As owners, our job is to give Lux and the rest of our riders the support and tools they need to go out and compete with the best teams in the sport, but in return they have to do the work,” added Smith. “We know what we’re up against, but that’s what makes it exciting. We’re not just here to fill the gate. We want to compete.”

“My goals for the rest of the season are to finish out the last three rounds of MX up front battling and take that momentum into SMX [Playoffs],” stated Turner. “I feel relieved that I have a home for the next two years. It will allow me to focus even more on the races ahead and grow and build stronger for the future.”

With Turner locked in, the sky is the limit for him and the team in 2027 and beyond.

“This team really feels like a family and Lux has become a big part of that. We’re proud he wants to call Toyota Redlands BarX Racing home for the next two years,” concluded Smith. “Myron and I are excited about where this team is headed, and I think Lux and this entire team are going to surprise a lot of people.”

“Next year, plain and simple…the goal is to land on the podium and be up front and in the fight at every round,” exclaimed Turner.