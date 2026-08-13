Lux Turner Signs Two-Year Extension with Toyota Redlands BarX Racing
Lux Turner continues to make a name for himself in the professional ranks of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Just a handful of years ago he was in the C classes at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, and in the last 12 months his stock has risen significantly.
Turner pulled off a top-ten moto and overall finish at the SMX Playoff finale last fall and then went to Australia to compete in the SX championship down under. He was having a great start to his season, winning the first three SX2 (250cc) races before a qualifying crash at the fourth-round AUS-X Open, ending his title hopes. When Monster Energy AMA Supercross started here in January, Turner was dealing with two wrist injuries but still lined up and competed. His wrists and fitness improved as the season went on and he even led laps at the Glendale SX.
Turner earned a career-best sixth in the 250SX West Division main event at the Denver SX in May earlier this year, then pulled off a new career-best in Pro Motocross at the Fox Raceway National opener by finishing seventh overall.
Now, Turner has locked in a new deal to return to the Toyota Redlands BarX Racing team for not only next year (2027) but for 2028 as well.
Lux Turner's New Career-Best Finishes in 2026
Lux TurnerGardnerville, NV
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|7
MotocrossFox Raceway
|250
|May 30, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
SupercrossDenver
|250SX West
|May 2, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
The following press release is from Toyota Redlands BarX Racing:
Lux Turner Signs Extension with Toyota Redlands BarX Racing
MURRIETA, Calif. – Toyota Redlands BarX Racing has announced it has signed a two-year extension with Lux Turner, which will keep the Nevada native with the team for the 2027 and 2028 seasons of the SMX World Championship. Turner joined BarX ahead of the 2026 season and has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign for the Southern California outfit, highlighted by several breakout performances across the AMA Supercross Championship and AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
BarX Racing is co-owned by well-known California race organizer Myron Short, of 2X Promotions, and Paul Smith, President, Toyota of Redlands.
“Myron and I are really excited to have Lux with us for the next two years. Since he joined Toyota of Redlands BarX Racing, we’ve both enjoyed getting to know him, not only as a rider, but also as a person,” said Smith. “He fits in great with this team. He works hard, and you can tell he genuinely wants to be here and be a part of what we’re building.
“We both believe in Lux and what he’s capable of. He has the speed, the talent, and most importantly, the drive to keep getting better. We feel like we’re just starting to see what he can do.”
Turner began the year as a consistent threat for top 10 finishes during the Supercross 250SX West Region and notably showcased his speed and talent on several occasions during Heat Races. Initially hampered by two wrist fractures suffered during the offseason, he refused to let that slow his progress and development in the Supercross discipline and ultimately secured a 10th-place finish in the final standings, anchored by a career-best sixth-place finish.
The transition into the summer Pro Motocross Championship saw Turner make waves with a breakout ride in the 250MX Class at the opening round, where he captured a career-best outdoor result of seventh. Since then, he’s continued to fight through adversity and multiple instances of heartbreak and misfortune to show he’s a consistent top 10 rider with tremendous upside. Turner currently sits 17th in a deep field of talent, with three races remaining.
“Inking my deal for the next two years feels amazing. The team and myself are building together to get to the next step, and I believe the next two years with Toyota Redlands BarX Racing will be amazing and we are going to surprise a lot of people,” said Turner. “Within the first few weeks of being here I knew that I really enjoyed being a part of this team and it’s only been up from there. Everyone on the team works well together and it’s a good environment to excel in.”
What lies ahead for Turner and BarX is the SMX Playoffs, where Turner showed prowess on the hybrid track layouts last year. He currently sits 16th in the combined 250SMX Class standings and is poised to improve his seeding over the final three rounds of the regular season.
“As owners, our job is to give Lux and the rest of our riders the support and tools they need to go out and compete with the best teams in the sport, but in return they have to do the work,” added Smith. “We know what we’re up against, but that’s what makes it exciting. We’re not just here to fill the gate. We want to compete.”
“My goals for the rest of the season are to finish out the last three rounds of MX up front battling and take that momentum into SMX [Playoffs],” stated Turner. “I feel relieved that I have a home for the next two years. It will allow me to focus even more on the races ahead and grow and build stronger for the future.”
With Turner locked in, the sky is the limit for him and the team in 2027 and beyond.
“This team really feels like a family and Lux has become a big part of that. We’re proud he wants to call Toyota Redlands BarX Racing home for the next two years,” concluded Smith. “Myron and I are excited about where this team is headed, and I think Lux and this entire team are going to surprise a lot of people.”
“Next year, plain and simple…the goal is to land on the podium and be up front and in the fight at every round,” exclaimed Turner.