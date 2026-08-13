How Much Has Unadilla Changed Over the Years? JT Breaks It Down

Round nine of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will blast off in upstate New York. Unadilla is one of the most iconic venues in motocross lore. Even casual motocross fans will know of Unadilla as its roots go back to 1969 with more official events starting in 1972. It’s one of those tracks that immediately emits thoughts of vintage bikes ripping across uncut grass fields. While the track has undergone much change in the 60+ years of racing, the basic layout isn’t that drastically different. It’s still Unadilla and the ghosts of yesteryear still lurk if you look and listen closely enough.

The dirt has undergone the most variance in the long, storied history. Once the paradigm for loam on the circuit, much of that soil was carried out by dirty motorcycles and washed out by rain over the years. That left a hard, rocky, slippery surface in the ‘90s and 2000s that many riders grew to loathe. The soil that made Unadilla so special was simply gone and there was nothing but harsh bedrock to replace it. At times, it felt more like ice skating around Unadilla than blasting loamy berms. Without the topsoil in place, the roost thrown by the incoming four-strokes was more rock than dirt, adding to the unpleasant disposition of those being pelted. The legacy of Unadilla was under attack and there wasn’t much as far as light on the horizon.

To the credit of the Robinson family, that all took a turn around 2012. Topsoil was re-introduced to the track and improvement began. This wasn’t a quick fix, the years of removal took time to work back into a rock-hard base. It was a noticeable effort and change, though, and sentiment has slowly shifted back toward the good. It’s not the track riders grit their teeth through anymore. It’s viewed as a unique, tricky layout that also offers a respite from the summer temps. Sure, traction is still dicey at times but nothing like 25 years ago. There are multiple lines, multiple approaches, and many more upbeat comments made. Having ridden this track many times during a down period for the soil, when I walk the track now, I marvel at how much better it is. Kudos on the efforts here, they don’t go unnoticed.