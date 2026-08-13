How Much Has Unadilla Changed Over the Years? JT Breaks It Down

Round nine of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will blast off in upstate New York. Unadilla is one of the most iconic venues in motocross lore. Even casual motocross fans will know of Unadilla as its roots go back to 1969 with more official events starting in 1972. It’s one of those tracks that immediately emits thoughts of vintage bikes ripping across uncut grass fields. While the track has undergone much change in the 60+ years of racing, the basic layout isn’t that drastically different. It’s still Unadilla and the ghosts of yesteryear still lurk if you look and listen closely enough.
The dirt has undergone the most variance in the long, storied history. Once the paradigm for loam on the circuit, much of that soil was carried out by dirty motorcycles and washed out by rain over the years. That left a hard, rocky, slippery surface in the ‘90s and 2000s that many riders grew to loathe. The soil that made Unadilla so special was simply gone and there was nothing but harsh bedrock to replace it. At times, it felt more like ice skating around Unadilla than blasting loamy berms. Without the topsoil in place, the roost thrown by the incoming four-strokes was more rock than dirt, adding to the unpleasant disposition of those being pelted. The legacy of Unadilla was under attack and there wasn’t much as far as light on the horizon.
To the credit of the Robinson family, that all took a turn around 2012. Topsoil was re-introduced to the track and improvement began. This wasn’t a quick fix, the years of removal took time to work back into a rock-hard base. It was a noticeable effort and change, though, and sentiment has slowly shifted back toward the good. It’s not the track riders grit their teeth through anymore. It’s viewed as a unique, tricky layout that also offers a respite from the summer temps. Sure, traction is still dicey at times but nothing like 25 years ago. There are multiple lines, multiple approaches, and many more upbeat comments made. Having ridden this track many times during a down period for the soil, when I walk the track now, I marvel at how much better it is. Kudos on the efforts here, they don’t go unnoticed.
If you ever want to get a glimpse of what the above difficulties looked like, watch for the “wall” area late in the afternoon. That section is nearly impossible to get copious water into and becomes hard, silty, and treacherous late. That’s really the only section that brings flashbacks and a shudder.
- Motocross, WMX
UnadillaSaturday, August 15
Who’s Hot
Cole Davies put on a clinic at Washougal and put himself right back into this championship fight. These next three rounds are all tracks he has ridden before which could be a big benefit (not that Washougal mattered in this aspect).
Ryder DiFrancesco is having his best motocross season ever. Washougal was a predictably good round for him but he’s been hovering around the podium for weeks now.
Chance Hymas has an opportunity to win Unadilla. I know that’s fairly obvious after winning a moto at Spring Creek and backing it up with a podium at Washougal but Unadilla has been a track where he has shown breakout speed in the past.
Carson Mumford has quietly turned his career around here. Cool to see, really.
Hunter Lawrence bucked the trend at Washougal and holds a 12-point lead going into the final three rounds. He’s riding the best he’s ever ridden and may need every bit of that to hold back baby bro.
Dylan Ferrandis may not have grabbed headlines but a fifth overall in this class is solid for the veteran.
Jordon Smith has been steadily improving in his maiden 450 season, putting an eighth at Washougal. Speed has never been a problem (relatively) for the likable Smith but the ability to stay upright is a welcome change.
Benny Bloss has been around the top ten for two rounds in a row and Unadilla is a track where he has jumped off the page in the past.
Who’s Not
Levi Kitchen did not have the homecoming he wanted and putting it flatly, 6-6 will not get it done if he wants to be champ. He’s won motos at Unadilla in the past and will need to bring his best stuff in August.
Julien Beaumer could not back up the Spring Creek magic at Washougal and will need to rekindle his title chances at ‘Dilla.
Parker Ross had a brutal Washougal and will look for some vengeance in upstate NY.
Eli Tomac had one of the worst rounds of his career at Washougal and surely will want to rinse that taste out of his mouth this weekend.
Bold Predictions
Zach Osborne rethinks his life choices at the 25 minute mark of moto two.
Mike Pelletier employs the Pythagorean Theorem, Quadratic Formula, and Newton’s Second Law to conjure up a possible podium-capable Team USA.
Unadilla is voted the best weather of the year by everyone that attends.
After mediocre starts at ‘Shougal and voicing a need to better moving forward, Hunter Lawrence holeshots both motos by 25 yards on Saturday.
My Picks
250
Cole Davies
Chance Hymas
Levi Kitchen