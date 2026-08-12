The 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Playoffs are just one month away now. Anticipation is building here as we head into the final three-race stretch of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship before three brand-new venues host the SMX Playoffs this fall.

Now, the tracks maps for all three rounds of the SMX Playoffs have been released.

After a few years of racing at speedway/drag strip venues, we are back in stick and ball sports stadiums for the first two rounds before an amphitheater for the finale.

The first round will take place at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 12; round two will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on September 19; and the finale will take place at Thunder Ridge Nature Area in Ridgedale, Missouri on September 26.

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