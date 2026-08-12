In the 250SMX Class, the battle for the championship appears to be a two-man race between Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies. The veteran experience of Kitchen has allowed him to maintain his hold of the red plate, but Davies has been the class of the field more often than not this summer and certainly has momentum on his side coming into the stretch run. Just seven points sit between the pair and the biggest difference maker on the racetrack will likely be their respective ability to get good launches out the starting gate. Davies has set the pace in the class for both holeshots (5) and average starting position (6.8), which has allowed him to also lead the way in moto wins (6) and overall wins (3). If not for a forgettable Spring Creek, the young New Zealander would likely be in control of his own destiny atop the standings.

On the other hand, Kitchen’s Achilles heel has been starts, where he’s giving up six positions on average to Davies, often starting outside the top 10 in a deep field of talent. To his credit, Kitchen has the best finishing average in the class at 4.7, but it’s required him to improve more than eight positions per moto. That rate will be hard to sustain over the final three races, particularly if Davies continues to start up front and applies more pressure on Kitchen. However, it’s been shown many times over the course of the summer that anything can and will happen in a topsy-turvy 250SMX Class.

In addition to the resumption of the title fights in the 450SMX and 250SMX classes, Unadilla will signify the anticipated return of the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX), which will also begin is stretch run of the 2026 campaign. Reigning back-to-back champion and Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha rider Lachlan Turner sits atop the standings halfway through the six-round season, but sits just nine points ahead of her Australian rival in Quad Lock Honda's Charli Cannon, who entered the midseason break fresh off her breakthrough first victory on U.S. soil. Unadilla was the site of the pair's most compelling battle last summer and is poised to once again play a pivotal role in this season's battle for the WMX crown.

The ELF Lubricants Unadilla National will get underway this Saturday, August 15, with on-track action starting at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET, followed by opening ceremonies at 9:15 a.m. PT / 12:15 p.m. ET before the gate drops on motos at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Comprehensive live streaming coverage from Unadilla will air exclusively on Peacock, beginning with Race Day Live at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET before coverage of the motos gets underway at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.