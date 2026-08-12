1

The three-race format is fine but it’s confusing to fans or even guys like me that know what’s going on. The shorter sprint races are good but worth less points than the longer third race that is the “final” and scored more traditionally (10 points to win one of the first two races, 25 to win the last one, I think). Either make the live announcers/screens more up to date on the overall or make all three races the same points. Every WSX I’ve been at ends in confusion cause the live timing page/live stadium feed isn’t quick enough to explain who is in what position to win the race.

2

Keep the Superpole but make it before the first sprint race with a little break in there. Putting it in the afternoon before the “night show” is just weird. Come out of the gate after the fireworks with the Superpole. Please and thank you.

3

Keep the overall schedule of the program the way it is. The AMA/Feld in the USA has everyone showing up at 9AM and leaving at 1AM. Well, actually the western races now start on Eastern time so maybe we get out of there at 10, but then the day starts earlier. Overall that’s way too long and not needed. The AMA even went to one less practice this year and the day was just as long! WSX is nice in that the fans get a pit party, they get signatures and we squeeze everything in from 1PM on.

4

The live announcer WSX has this year seems to be…a little too excited. Like, bro, there’s no need to absolutely scream bloody murder into the mic over and over. I know your job is to get the crowd going but trust me, it wasn’t working. Most of us were worried you were going to pop a blood vessel in front of us. Chill back man.

5

This year's Canadian race moved to Calgary. That is a cool city, as is Vancouver but this race seemed to have way less people than Vancouver in past years. Not sure why they moved but judging by the Calgary tourism lady on Friday having a meeting with everyone plus the “Tourism Calgary” tough blocks out there, I’m guessing $$$$ was the reason with the move. The McMahon Stadium has seen better days also by the way. The last time I was there was 1984 when I saw Bob Hannah win the SX on his HRC works bike and not much has changed since then.

6

Having round one in Aug and then round two in two months in the UK is ridiculous. The points leader will be on a different bike by then! I get it, you can’t go to Canada outdoors in October and hope for good weather (BTW the UK round is outdoors…yikes!) but just stay in your lane WSX and make it 6 rounds in the fall in 8 weeks or whatever. Make it a total off-season SX series and you won’t run into these issues. I get it, booking stadiums etc. ain’t easy (look at the 2026 SMX playoffs for an example of apparently how hard it is to get quality venues in the fall. Sorry, did I type that out loud?) but this series will have zero momentum for the UK round in October.

As most of you saw, the wind picked up late in the final 450SX race and blew the foam tuff blocks and pretty much everywhere. It was nuts and caused a red flag 7 laps into the race.

The WSX series used to use cardboard tuff blocks which were immediately run over by everyone and riders created new lines. They switched to foam at some point, but these were also powerless to the wind. It was a crazy scene for sure and a real bummer that some fans and industry folks will use it to laugh at WSX, which is too bad because there was some great racing all night long. Shortly after the red flag waved, a monsoon rolled in and kept everyone under the tents for a while. Crazy ending!

So, per FIM rules, since 70% of the race was not finished when the flag came out to end the race, the race didn’t count! This didn’t really make anyone happy but, IDK, that’s the rules so? I think if they had finished the race, Justin Hill would’ve gotten second and Dean Wilson third, but I don’t know, the WSX website isn’t exactly easy to follow.