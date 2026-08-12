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Meet the Next-Gen 360 Camera: Insta360 X6

August 12, 2026, 9:00am
Meet the Next-Gen 360 Camera: Insta360 X6

Big news in the action sports camera world today with Insta360 launching its next-generation 360 camera, the X6. This is the predecessor to the current X5 model. You are probably aware of Insta360 as they came in as a big sponsor and supporter of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship as well sponsoring a few top athletes like Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, and Cooper Webb.

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We got the chance to test the all-new X6 firsthand. If you haven’t used a 360 camera for your riding footage, they really are a gamechanger. The biggest benefit of 360 cameras is you don’t have to frame the camera angle when you mount it. Just hit record and go. The X6 records 360 footage at 8K resolution and 50fps for guaranteed crips visuals every time. If you are running a chest-mount, you can capture at 5K/60fps.

Dustin Williamson

The first thing we noticed out of the box is the size is drastically smaller than the X5. It’s about an inch shorter than the X5. One of my only complaints with the X5 is that it is relatively tall making it difficult to use with a helmet chin-mount, which is my preferred mount. That is now possible with the X6. The X6 Chest Mount also received an upgrade featuring a quick release mount, better strap buckling, and is less bulky than the previous generation.

One thing Insta360 specializes in is image quality. The X6 received a big upgrade in low-light purity, dynamic range, and detail retention thanks to the co-developed exclusive Sony custom dual 1/1.1-inch sensor. And if you want to enhance the image capabilities even more, use PureVideo Mode.

So, you have all this awesome camera footage, but you must edit it. For me, this is always a huge task, especially when you are crunched for time. The X6 and Insta360 app comes loaded with tons of editing tools and AI software like AI Director, Auto-lock (pick a point in frame, and the camera automatically locks onto it), selfie-lock, and much more to make editing a breeze. The AI Director is a particularly powerful tool; once you plug the X6 in to charge for the night, the AI Director will automatically analyze the days footage, filter highlights, and edit a custom daily vlog. The camera will then automatically push the finished edit to your phone and send you a notification saying it’s been completed for a truly zero-editing shooting experience.

Now, this is a lot of technical talk, and you might be asking yourself, “This sounds great, but how does it compare to the X5?” Well, I tried to make it as simple as possible:

X5 Compared to the X6

X5X6
POV Resolution4k/30fps5k/60fps or 4k/120fps
360 Resolution8k/30fps8k/60fps
Battery Life (360 footage at 8k/30fps100 mins140 mins
Size5.875" tall by 1.875" wide4.875" tall by 2" wide 
Weight200 grams200 grams
Sensors and Processing ChipsDual 1/1.28" Sensors, 5nm AI ChipDual Sony Custom 1/1.1" 4nm AI Chip
MSRP$549.99$699.99

All-in-all, the X6 is a big upgrade even if you were using the previous X5 flagship model. If you are worried about accessory compatibility, no problem, the X6 remains compatible with X5, X4 Air, and Ace Series mounts. Keep an eye out for more Racer X video footage featuring the all-new X6 to get a firsthand glimpse at what next-generation 360 footage looks like.

The first 50 orders will receive a FREE replaceable lens kit as well.

ORDER NOW

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