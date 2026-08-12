The first thing we noticed out of the box is the size is drastically smaller than the X5. It’s about an inch shorter than the X5. One of my only complaints with the X5 is that it is relatively tall making it difficult to use with a helmet chin-mount, which is my preferred mount. That is now possible with the X6. The X6 Chest Mount also received an upgrade featuring a quick release mount, better strap buckling, and is less bulky than the previous generation.

One thing Insta360 specializes in is image quality. The X6 received a big upgrade in low-light purity, dynamic range, and detail retention thanks to the co-developed exclusive Sony custom dual 1/1.1-inch sensor. And if you want to enhance the image capabilities even more, use PureVideo Mode.

So, you have all this awesome camera footage, but you must edit it. For me, this is always a huge task, especially when you are crunched for time. The X6 and Insta360 app comes loaded with tons of editing tools and AI software like AI Director, Auto-lock (pick a point in frame, and the camera automatically locks onto it), selfie-lock, and much more to make editing a breeze. The AI Director is a particularly powerful tool; once you plug the X6 in to charge for the night, the AI Director will automatically analyze the days footage, filter highlights, and edit a custom daily vlog. The camera will then automatically push the finished edit to your phone and send you a notification saying it’s been completed for a truly zero-editing shooting experience.

Now, this is a lot of technical talk, and you might be asking yourself, “This sounds great, but how does it compare to the X5?” Well, I tried to make it as simple as possible:

X5 Compared to the X6

X5 X6 POV Resolution 4k/30fps 5k/60fps or 4k/120fps 360 Resolution 8k/30fps 8k/60fps Battery Life (360 footage at 8k/30fps 100 mins 140 mins Size 5.875" tall by 1.875" wide 4.875" tall by 2" wide Weight 200 grams 200 grams Sensors and Processing Chips Dual 1/1.28" Sensors, 5nm AI Chip Dual Sony Custom 1/1.1" 4nm AI Chip MSRP $549.99 $699.99

All-in-all, the X6 is a big upgrade even if you were using the previous X5 flagship model. If you are worried about accessory compatibility, no problem, the X6 remains compatible with X5, X4 Air, and Ace Series mounts. Keep an eye out for more Racer X video footage featuring the all-new X6 to get a firsthand glimpse at what next-generation 360 footage looks like.

The first 50 orders will receive a FREE replaceable lens kit as well.

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