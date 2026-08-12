Guillem Farres' Rise in MX2 Pays Off With New Deal

Camden McLellan will continue with Triumph Factory Racing in the MX2 World Championship for 2027. The South African has established himself as one of the leading riders in the category and, together with Farres, has contributed to a hugely successful 2026 campaign for the team.

With Farres, Haarup, and McLellan confirmed, the team will field a three-rider line-up across the two classes in 2027 as the manufacturer enters the next phase of its FIM Motocross World Championship program.

Before their attention turns fully to 2027, Farres and McLellan remain firmly focused on the current MX2 World Championship campaign. With Farres leading the standings and McLellan third, the fight for further success with the TF 250-X continues with rounds in Sweden, the Netherlands, Türkiye, China, and Australia completing the 2026 season.

Guillem Farres said: “Staying with Triumph means a lot to me and was always my priority. This is where I started my professional career in Europe after racing in America, and since then the team has become like a family to me. I feel at home here, so I'm incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to continue with everyone for the next three years.”

“To be part of Triumph's first factory team in the MXGP class is a dream come true and a real privilege. At the same time, I know it's going to be a big challenge and there will be a lot of work involved. But I have complete trust in the people around me. We know each other really well, they understand how I work, and we've already shown together what we can achieve with the 250.”

“That gives me a lot of confidence that we can get to where we want to be with the 450 as well. I've already had the chance to ride the 450 a little and really enjoyed it, so I'm excited to start working with the bike properly. I'm also really happy to continue alongside Camden, as we have a great relationship and do a lot of our training together. I've got to know Mikkel a little as well, and I think having the three of us together will be really positive because we can all learn from and push each other. For me, this team is about much more than just racing. From the mechanics and trainers to everyone behind the scenes, we all care about each other and work towards the same goal. That's what makes our relationship so strong, and I'm really looking forward to taking this next step together.”

Vincent Bereni, Triumph Factory Racing Team Manager added: “We are very pleased to have Guillem with us for the next three years. We know he was very keen to stay with the team and continue making history with Triumph. We believe in him, and he believes in us, and that's an important part of any relationship when you want to achieve great things together. It goes without saying that Guillem's results have been incredible this year, and we see a lot of potential in him as we step into the MXGP category with the TF 450-X.”

“Our team is like a family. Everyone knows their role and works extremely hard together, and our riders also have great relationships with each other, which is another important dynamic with a project like this. We still have work to do this year and we remain completely focused on the job at hand, but we have a solid plan in place as we move towards 2027.”