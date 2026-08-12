Guillem Farres' Rise in MX2 Pays Off With New Deal
What a journey for Spain's Guillem Farres. A few years ago he came out of what seemed like nowhere to land a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing ride in the U.S., and then moved to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Injuries stopped him short at each stop, but he found new life back in Europe with Triumph. After a solid debut season with the squad last year, he has stepped up massively in 2026 and currently leads the MX2 standings in the FIM World Motocross Championship (MXGP).
The only problem for Farres is that he is about to age out of the MX2 division and can't return for 2027. Well, actually, with this riding, the rule might have worked in his favor! We heard that Farres had multiple suitors for his 450 debut season next year. In the end, he's sticking with Triumph with a new deal that was just announced.
Triumph's PR is below.
TRIUMPH FACTORY RACING’S Guillem Farres STEPS UP TO THE MXGP CLASS FOR 2027 AND BEYOND
Triumph Factory Racing’s Guillem Farres will compete in the MXGP class in 2027, as Triumph makes its first official factory entry into the premier category. The current FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship leader has signed a new three-year agreement with the team and will race the TF 450-X alongside Mikkel Haarup. Farres’ teammate Camden McLellan will remain with the team to compete in MX2 in 2027.
Farres has played an integral role in Triumph's rapidly developing motocross program since joining the team ahead of the 2025 season. After establishing himself as a regular frontrunner aboard the TF 250-X, the Spaniard has taken another significant step forward in 2026. With five rounds remaining in the 2026 MX2 World Championship, he comfortably leads the series following an exceptional campaign that includes five Grand Prix victories and a further five overall podium results.
Guillem’s performances this season have underlined his speed, consistency, and versatility across a wide variety of circuits and conditions. Together with the strong relationship he has developed with Triumph Factory Racing, Farres' continued progression makes the move into MXGP a natural next step as both rider and manufacturer embark on an exciting new chapter.
For Triumph, the 2027 season will mark another significant milestone in its global racing program. Having successfully established the TF 250-X in MX2 competition, Triumph Factory Racing will officially expand into the premier MXGP category for the first time with the TF 450-X.
Joining Farres in MXGP will be Mikkel Haarup, creating a two-rider line-up for Triumph in the premier class. The Dane has already played an important role in the development of Triumph's motocross racing program in both MX2 and AMA Pro Motocross, and will bring valuable experience to the team for its first season in the MXGP class.
Camden McLellan will continue with Triumph Factory Racing in the MX2 World Championship for 2027. The South African has established himself as one of the leading riders in the category and, together with Farres, has contributed to a hugely successful 2026 campaign for the team.
With Farres, Haarup, and McLellan confirmed, the team will field a three-rider line-up across the two classes in 2027 as the manufacturer enters the next phase of its FIM Motocross World Championship program.
Before their attention turns fully to 2027, Farres and McLellan remain firmly focused on the current MX2 World Championship campaign. With Farres leading the standings and McLellan third, the fight for further success with the TF 250-X continues with rounds in Sweden, the Netherlands, Türkiye, China, and Australia completing the 2026 season.
Guillem Farres said: “Staying with Triumph means a lot to me and was always my priority. This is where I started my professional career in Europe after racing in America, and since then the team has become like a family to me. I feel at home here, so I'm incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to continue with everyone for the next three years.”
“To be part of Triumph's first factory team in the MXGP class is a dream come true and a real privilege. At the same time, I know it's going to be a big challenge and there will be a lot of work involved. But I have complete trust in the people around me. We know each other really well, they understand how I work, and we've already shown together what we can achieve with the 250.”
“That gives me a lot of confidence that we can get to where we want to be with the 450 as well. I've already had the chance to ride the 450 a little and really enjoyed it, so I'm excited to start working with the bike properly. I'm also really happy to continue alongside Camden, as we have a great relationship and do a lot of our training together. I've got to know Mikkel a little as well, and I think having the three of us together will be really positive because we can all learn from and push each other. For me, this team is about much more than just racing. From the mechanics and trainers to everyone behind the scenes, we all care about each other and work towards the same goal. That's what makes our relationship so strong, and I'm really looking forward to taking this next step together.”
Vincent Bereni, Triumph Factory Racing Team Manager added: “We are very pleased to have Guillem with us for the next three years. We know he was very keen to stay with the team and continue making history with Triumph. We believe in him, and he believes in us, and that's an important part of any relationship when you want to achieve great things together. It goes without saying that Guillem's results have been incredible this year, and we see a lot of potential in him as we step into the MXGP category with the TF 450-X.”
“Our team is like a family. Everyone knows their role and works extremely hard together, and our riders also have great relationships with each other, which is another important dynamic with a project like this. We still have work to do this year and we remain completely focused on the job at hand, but we have a solid plan in place as we move towards 2027.”
Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, MXGP & MX2 Team Owner, Triumph Factory Racing commented: “We are delighted to be able to officially announce Guillem’s contract with Triumph for the coming years. He has developed significantly over the last two years alongside the whole team, and his dedication, team spirit and progress make him one of the best riders in the championship. It is with great confidence that the Triumph team will be able to continue to develop and achieve the best possible results in the MXGP category. We would like to thank Mr. Bloor and everyone at Triumph who are working towards our collective goals.”
Ian Kimber, Head of Global Racing Program Triumph Motorcycles said: “Today is a really important day for Triumph Factory Racing. It was special to welcome Guillem and Thierry to the home of Triumph here at the factory in Hinckley to extend Guillem's contract into MXGP for a further three years, and we couldn't be prouder.”
“The team and Guillem have done an incredible job with the TF 250-X, achieving more than we could have dreamed of in only three years of MX2 competition. Not only that, but Guillem is a fantastic ambassador for Triumph and the sport, plus he’s a great person to work with. He and Camden work extremely well together, even in the toughest moments, and that means an awful lot. We've needed that cohesion within the team to collectively move our project forward and the results speak for themselves.”
“We knew Guillem was a talented rider from the start, and week after week he's demonstrating his ability across different tracks, conditions, and scenarios, often under intense pressure. We really believe his talent, approach, work ethic, and attitude will pay dividends as we step into MXGP with the TF 450-X – a whole new class and battlefield for Triumph. To have a 2027 line-up of Guillem, Mikkel, and Camden – three riders we've nurtured as our project has grown – is something we're incredibly excited about. There's still some important work to do this season, but we're also really looking forward to what lies ahead in 2027.”
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Guillem Farres
|673
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|626
|3
|Camden McLellan
|608
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|598
|5
|Liam Everts
|542