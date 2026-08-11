The New Grads: Coming into this race, you had a few big names to watch, and you’re probably familiar with them from SMX Next races and some pro appearances: Landon Gibson of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, Kade Johnson and Vincent Wey of Monster Energy Team Green Kawasaki, and Carson Wood of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Plus, the two ClubMX riders, Ryder Malinoski and Jesson Turner.

So, who was best of the kids? Malinoski (ClubMX) and Gibson (Husqvarna) stood out and the AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award was surely a tough call between them. Malinoski won the first 250 Pro Sport moto of the week and went on to win the title in that class. In Open Pro Sport, Malinoski started poorly in the first moto (remember that gate picks come at random at Loretta’s) but was absolutely on fire coming through the pack and looked like he could come from 30th to third…until he crashed out in the sand. That knocked him out of contention there, but he came back to lock up that 250 Pro Sport title. Ryder’s story is unique, as he wasn’t even riding dirt bikes until COVID-19 hit and cancelled his regular school sports. Six years later he’s won a Pro Sport Championship.

Gibson’s week started a little slow with his own bad starts, but he improved massively as the week went on, ending with three-straight moto wins, and ultimately taking second in both Pro Sport classes. That netted him the Horizon Award.