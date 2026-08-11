The New Grads: Coming into this race, you had a few big names to watch, and you’re probably familiar with them from SMX Next races and some pro appearances: Landon Gibson of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, Kade Johnson and Vincent Wey of Monster Energy Team Green Kawasaki, and Carson Wood of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Plus, the two ClubMX riders, Ryder Malinoski and Jesson Turner.
So, who was best of the kids? Malinoski (ClubMX) and Gibson (Husqvarna) stood out and the AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award was surely a tough call between them. Malinoski won the first 250 Pro Sport moto of the week and went on to win the title in that class. In Open Pro Sport, Malinoski started poorly in the first moto (remember that gate picks come at random at Loretta’s) but was absolutely on fire coming through the pack and looked like he could come from 30th to third…until he crashed out in the sand. That knocked him out of contention there, but he came back to lock up that 250 Pro Sport title. Ryder’s story is unique, as he wasn’t even riding dirt bikes until COVID-19 hit and cancelled his regular school sports. Six years later he’s won a Pro Sport Championship.
Gibson’s week started a little slow with his own bad starts, but he improved massively as the week went on, ending with three-straight moto wins, and ultimately taking second in both Pro Sport classes. That netted him the Horizon Award.
As for the rest, Wood scored one moto win in his six races but otherwise was just okay. Johnson and Wey, the Team Green kids, were both banged up from racing in Canada this summer. Wey missed the race altogether; Johnson was still nursing some injuries. Also, a shoutout to Malinoski’s ClubMX teammate Jesson Turner who had podium speed but had some untimely crashes cost him a shot at titles.
That Other Pro Sport Guy: But the kids all took a back seat to the vets! Zach Osborne and Phil Nicoletti entered Open Pro Sport against the kids and got attention for going fast and their “Show That Has No Name” posted on Instagram after each race day. At the start of the week they showed the kids what’s up, going 1-2 in Open Pro Sport moto one. Phil then crashed early in moto two while leading, Osborne held steady, but Gibson started to catch fire. Also, the 30-somethings started to fatigue. Osborne still did enough to win Open Pro Sport over Gibson, a nice return to Loretta’s for the man who was a top amateur prospect 20-plus years ago. No, he’s not eligible for the Horizon Award!
The Next Next: This comes from the B classes, and the fastest riders race 250 B and Schoolboy 2 (those classes allow for modified 250Fs, which is what the top kids know they will race as pros). The standout there is Tristan Prueitt, who won five of his six motos. Because of one bad moto, he only won one title which kinda of obscured his dominant. He rides for Husqvarna and at the Baker’s Factory, and he couldn’t be beaten once he got rolling.
There are other B classes. Triumph’s Darren Pine won both the 250B Limited and 450 B Limited titles. Pine is just off a dominant Supermini run last year, so the jump to the 250F was a big one. He didn’t have dominant speed, but he was strong and consistent in winning his two classes. Jett Kellog, who rides at ClubMX, won the other B class, 450 B.
Undergrads: Beneath the B class, there are two 125 classes at Loretta’s. It’s starts getting tricky to figure out who the next star will be, though, because, depending on height, fast kids around the 14-15 age mark could still race Mini Sr (for 85s), Supermini (bored-out 85s with larger wheels) or a straight-up 125s. So, not everyone races each other in this range. In the 125 group, Gauge Brown might have had the best week, with a title and three moto wins. A bike problem cost him a shot at two titles. He’s not the only fast kid in this class, though, and 125 probably hosted the best battles of the week. Hudson Vagele (who won the other class), Sawyer Geick, Chase Moynihan, Nox Lewin, and others all showed speed.
Brown got attention for his Deegan-like speech on the podium where he talked a bunch of trash on Moynihan. It appears that one was a direct result of a rivalry between the two, and not something Brown does all the time. Still, the trash talk was part of a larger theme of riders making bold claims on the podium. Consider this the Deegan effect on the next generation, in full.
Minis: Okay, so the owner of the Supermini Class right now is Easton Graves, who dominated his first moto of the week only to get penalized five spots for jumping through a yellow flag. In the second moto, a reed broke in his Supermini. Then he won moto three, and swept all three classes in the other Supermini class. Graves has a lot of talent, and is linked to a Star Yamaha ride in the future.
On 85s, Canadian Mason Murdy won two titles and won three motos of his six during the week. He could be next, although those classes were deep. Also, shoutout to 65 (7-9) rider Kameron Buckman who won all six of his motos during the week. He’s the only young rider to do it this year.
Returnees: Loretta’s is headlined by the kids, but the age classes are always fun. If you’re mad that guys like Osborne and Nicoletti race, there are two “sportsman” classes that don’t allow riders who have scored pro points before. ClubMX owner Brandon Haas cleaned up in 30+ again and swept the motos. In 45 Plus, Mexico’s Martin Garcia won the title after a strong challenge from Chris Hunter, who won the first moto, and the legendary Shane “Scary Guy” Kelleher. Kelleher even knocked Garcia down in the final moto hoping to help his chances, but it wasn’t enough and Garcia took the title.
In the Women’s class, Mayla Herrick won in a showdown with Jordan Jarvis. They split the first two motos, and Herrick’s bike problems nearly cost her a title. She bounced back to win moto three and a title in the clutch. Expect a rematch between them when pro racing in WMX resumes this weekend.